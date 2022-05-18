Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Mavericks are underdogs once again as they enter this series against Golden State. They took care of the Utah Jazz with Luka Doncic missing half the games and they had their way with Phoenix in the conference semifinals.

But will this David be able to overcome Goliath to make it to the finals?

This team can be referred to as a David, but Luka Doncic is the one who truly deserves the nickname.

Doncic has put this team on his back and Mark Cuban will no doubt be receiving one heck of a chiropractor bill at the end of the season — a cost Cuban will be happy to incur.

The Mavericks currently sit just four wins away from their first finals appearance since 2011.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 18th, 9:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Mavericks +5.5 (-110) +190 Over 214.5 (-110) Warriors -5.5 (-110) -230 Under 214.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Best Picks

Luka Doncic will need to bring his best in every single game if the Mavericks want a chance to even win a game in this series.

No one else on this team can deliver a fraction of what Doncic can; look for him to bring the action, as these are the biggest games he has ever played in.

Luka Doncic Over 49.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-158)

Steph Curry is hungry for his fourth championship.

The Warriors have had some tough years. They have struggled to return to this stage, but it certainly isn't an opportunity they will let go to waste. Curry will have a career game tonight to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Steph Curry Over 27.5 Points (-108)

Jordan Poole has been the sixth man of these playoffs. He's been great to watch as an electric player coming off the bench. He'll get a lot of playing time as Golden State will have a healthy lead by halftime.

Jordan Poole Over 23.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-118)

Dallas will come out flat as this is the first conference finals for most of the roster. There is a chance they will make the game close in the second half, but the Warriors will have a large lead going into halftime.

Golden State First Half -3.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Prediction

Series rarely goes as predicted, but this feels like a colossal mismatch.

Golden State is a championship team and this Dallas squad made it out of the first round for the first time this year. Bettors should ride with Golden State until Dallas wins a game or even wins at the spread. Expect a beat down tonight.

Golden State -5.5 (-110)

