"We just want him to yell, like get a tech one time" - Steph Curry wants former no. 1 overall pick to show more emotions to unlock his aggression

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are four wins away from reaching their first NBA Finals since 2019. Curry wants Andrew Wiggins to show more emotion and possibly get a technical foul to unlock his aggression, which might help the Warriors against the Dallas Mavericks.

The two-time NBA MVP spoke to the media on Monday ahead of Game 1 against the Mavericks. One of the topics Curry was asked about was the impact of Wiggins, the former first overall pick and a first-time All-Star this season. Curry had nothing but good things to say about his teammate. He said:

"We understand that he can impact winning basketball. For him, it's just a matter if he's locked in and engaged in terms of what that actually means, in terms of what do you focus on on the court. And that's being physical on defense, taking those matchups seriously, taking on the challenge of it, rebounding the basketball and then just being aggressive on offense."

Andrew Wiggins has been huge for the Warriors this postseason after his performances had tailed off following the All-Star break during the team's slump. However, the former Rookie of the Year is now back to his best and could be key in stopping Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Curry added that he wants Wiggins to show more emotions to unlock his aggression at both ends of the floor. Curry hilariously told the media that Wiggins should try and get a technical foul to pump himself up. Wiggins is known for his quiet demeanor and has only been called for tech once as a Warrior. Curry added:

"Even when he dunks on somebody, we just want him to yell. Like get a tech one time. I just want him to, whatever the taunting word is, how they give techs now, just go do that one time. We just want to see him just enjoy what he does out there, because he can impact winning."

Steph Curry, Warriors ready to take on Mavericks

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks battles Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry and the Warriors are ready to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors will host the Mavericks in the first two games of the series before moving to Dallas for the next two. The Mavericks won the season series over the Warriors 3-1.

The Warriors will need to put different defenders on Doncic, who torched the Phoenix Suns in the previous round. Golden State will most likely use Andrew Wiggins as the primary defender, with Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson taking turns defending the Mavericks superstar.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are expected to exploit matchups against Curry, Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney. Doncic was able to get the matchups he wanted in Phoenix, using his frame to overpower smaller defenders and move past big men on switches.

