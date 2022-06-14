Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - June 13th | 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics on Monday night for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as the series has now become a best of three.

The Warriors rallied in Game 4 to win 107-97, outscoring the Celtics by nine in the fourth quarter while being led by superstar Stephen Curry. Curry finished with 43 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to go with seven 3-pointers on Friday.

"Stephen Curry put on a masterpiece of a performance last night," the Golden State Warriors tweeted.

The Celtics couldn't contain Curry in Game 4, and they'll need to do a much better job on the two-time MVP if they want to avoid going down 3-2. Curry shot just 39.1%, including 32.3% from deep, in losses this season, so Boston, with arguably the NBA's best defense, needs to limit Curry's shooting.

Offensively, the Celtics were unable to execute down the stretch in the last game. They scored just three points in the final 5:18 after Marcus Smart had hit a 3-pointer to put his team up by four. Jayson Tatum has shot under 40% in three of the four games this series, and Boston will need him to step up and regain his confidence in Game 5.

Outside of Curry, the Warriors' supporting cast has all pretty much played below their season averages scoring-wise. They'll also need to step up to secure the victory on Monday in front of their home crowd.

"TONIGHT. NBA Finals Game 5," the Boston Celtics tweeted.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Match Details

Fixture: Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Monday, June 13th, 9:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Boston Celtics +145 +3.5 (-110) Over 210.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors -165 -3.5 (-110) Under 210.5 (-110)

This series has seen two games go over and two go under, making it difficult to predict which way it will swing in Game 5.

The Warriors dropped Game 1 at home, but they've won the last 12 of 13 at Chase Center. The Celtics have been amazing on the road against the spread, covering 13 of their previous 15 games away from Boston. An important trend to take into account is that the under has hit in eight of the nine previous meetings in the Bay, a testament to both teams' strong defenses.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Best Picks

Andrew Wiggins has been excellent on the glass in these Finals, averaging 8.5, including a 16-rebound performance in the last game. Wiggins saw over 40 minutes in the two games in Boston and pulled down seven boards in each. Expect him to display his athleticism and make it three in a row on Monday.

Pick: Andrew Wiggins Over 6.5 Rebounds (-138)

Jordan Poole is an X-factor for Golden State and has been a nice spark plug off the bench in the last few series. He's scored 12 or more points in nine of the 11 Warriors' home games this postseason, so expect that trend to continue in Game 5.

Pick: Jordan Poole Over 11.5 Points (-126)

Robert Williams had two great games in Boston, and it's a great sign that he logged 31 minutes in Game 4, the most since March 13. He's battled injuries this postseason, but when healthy, he's a stat-sheet stuffer. He is listed as questionable, but if he plays, then expect him to have another solid game.

Pick: Robert Williams Over 15.5 Points and Rebounds (+100)

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Betting Prediction

This has been a great Finals, and no team has won two in a row so far. That could change, with Golden State having the momentum following a crucial win in Boston on Friday night. With Stephen Curry on fire at the moment, it's tough to see the Celtics winning their second game at Chase Center in the series. Expect the Warriors to narrowly win to gain the series advantage.

Pick: Golden State Warriors -3.5 (-110)

