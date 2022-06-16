Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics: Odds, Preview, & Player Props | Thursday, June 16th

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Preview: Can Boston survive elimination and force Game 7?

Tonight, the Golden State Warriors will travel to TD Garden in Boston, Massachussetts, to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Celtics have their backs against the wall and must win this game to continue the series. The Warriors will look for the killshot tonight and will try to raise the Larry O'Brien trophy in front of the Boston Celtics fans.

Below, you will find two of the best player props for Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Player Prop #1: Marcus Smart over 25.5 Points, Rebounds, & Assists (-110)

Marcus Smart has gone over the line in three out of five games this series. In the last game, Smart finished on the hook with 25 points, rebounds, and assists. Considering the importance of the game for Boston, the starters will play big minutes tonight. Smart has averaged 35 minutes per game this series, and could see even more tonight as they try to prevent the Golden State Warriors from closing out this series.

Marcus Smart has improved his scoring numbers during the playoffs. He's seen an increase of more than 3.0 points per game from the regular season to the postseason. This highlights that he has had more of a role on the offense during the playoffs. This can be attributed to the attention both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown receive from opposing defenses.

The Golden State Warriors have had a similar gameplan against Boston. They're not worried about Marcus Smart having good games, because they've seen that they can win games that he plays well in.

The Boston Celtics will need all hands on deck tonight to win this game, and this starts with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart.

Player Prop #2: Kevon Looney over 9.5 Rebounds & Assists (-105)

The Golden State Warriors now sit one win away from another NBA championship. Behind the stellar play of Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors have had the upper hand during this series. One of the Warriors' key players, Draymond Green, has fouled out in three out of five games so far. This means that he's leaving the door open for Kevon Looney to play more minutes.

Despite averaging 21.6 minutes per game this series, Looney has gone over this mark in three out of five games. Over the last three series, Kevon Looney has averaged 8.75 rebounds and 2.63 assists per game, so he's gone over this line pretty consistently. Looney seems to be trending for more minutes than normal, because Draymond Green has been in foul trouble in just about every game. We're going with Kevon Looney to get over 9.5 rebounds and assists tonight.

Pick/Prediction: LEAN Boston Celtics -3.5 (-110)

Boston has responded to losses very well this postseason. Before the last game, they hadn't lost back-to-back games at all during the playoffs. The Golden State Warriors have all the tools to close this series out tonight, but the Boston Celtics will give them everything they have. We're leaning towards Boston forcing Game 7!

