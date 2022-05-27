Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - May 26th | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks at home for Game 5. The Warriors are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Facing elimination at home in Game 4, Dallas responded by earning their first victory of the Western Conference finals. They defeated Golden State, 119-109 on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks' win in Game 4 came from their perimeter shooting, as their threes finally started falling. Despite a furious run from the Warriors bench in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks survived to avoid a sweep on their home floor.

Luka Doncic led the way with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. The Slovenian guard has amazing stats in elimination games. He might need to deliver another other-worldly performance for his team to have a chance to stay alive.

The Mavs are going to try their best to slow Stephen Curry in Game 5, but they'll need some luck doing so as he's been shooting lights out. He's drained 47.1% of his threes and is shooting 47.9% overall in this series.

On Tuesday, Kevon Looney had a quiet game, but he's been the X-factor in this series, especially at Chase Center. At home this series, he's posted 31 points and 17 rebounds in two games, way above his season averages of 6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Thursday, May 26th, 9:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Dallas Mavericks +250 +6.5 (-110) Over 215 (-110) Golden State Warriors -320 -6.5 (-110) Under 215 (-110)

This series has seen two games go over and two games go under so far. The Warriors are on a 10-game home winning streak and have outscored Dallas by 34 in Games 1 and 2 at home.

Also, since the 2015 postseason, the Warriors' first season under head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are 9-3 in home closeout games.

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Best Picks

In the Warriors' two closeout games at home this postseason, Curry has hit five and six threes, respectively. He's attempted 34 total in this series and there's no reason he won't jack up a lot of attempts from deep Thursday night.

Pick: Stephen Curry Over 3.5 Three-Pointers Made (-145)

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Prediction

The Warriors get the opportunity to increase their home court dominance in this elimination game. They could lay to rest any concerns about being the first team to squander a 3-0 series lead in postseason history.

Whether that is a story for this postseason run or for the past, things are shaping up well for the Warriors to send the Dallas Mavericks home for good.

This would allow them to celebrate their impressive sixth trip to the NBA Finals in the last eight years. Look for Golden State to jump out to a decently sized halftime lead and for the game to be relatively low-scoring.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors First Half -3.5 (-110) & Under 215 (-110)

