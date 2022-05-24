Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, May 24th

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview: Can Golden State punch their NBA Finals ticket tonight?

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will meet on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors have jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, and now only one win stands between them and a return to the NBA Finals.

The Mavericks will do everything in their power tonight to force this series back to San Francisco. If you're looking for some betting action while watching the game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a player prop and prediction for the game.

Golden State Warriors preview:

The Golden State Warriors have been making it look easy in their playoff run. Aside from Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Dryamond Green, the Warriors have gotten stellar play from their role players. Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney have stepped up in this series and helped Golden State dominate the Mavericks.

The Warriors have stayed true to their normal identity of being able to rain 3-pointers at will. If Golden State is making 50% of their 3-point attempts, then they're nearly impossible to beat.

The core of the Warriors remains in tact, but they have added some key pieces to play their part. Andrew Wiggins has been exceptional for the Warriors in this year's playoffs. He has been scoring, defending and rebounding at a very efficient rate.

The key to victory for the Warriors on Tuesday night is to stick with what has worked for them. Luka Doncic has done a lot of damage, but it hasn't resulted in a Dallas win. Golden State is aware that neutralizing Dallas' role players from being productive will eventually give Doncic too steep of a hill to climb.

Dallas Mavericks preview:

After defeating the Phoenix Suns, last year's Western Conference champion, in seven games, the Mavericks have found themselves in a rough situation. They're down 3-0, and no team in NBA history has ever overcome that deficit.

The Mavericks will look to become the first NBA team to do this. Dallas should take this one game at a time and not look forward to potential situations that could occur in the next game. They are in an obvious must-win game, and they have nothing to lose. It's said in sports that the most dangerous teams are the ones with nothing to lose, but the Mavs may have dug themselves too deep of a hole.

Luka Doncic has been spectacular this series, as he is averaging 34.0 points per game. However, Dallas’ role players have failed to match his efficiency. We've seen in the league's history that it's extremely hard to win a championship with one dominant player surrounded by role players. Although Doncic is the best player in the series, the Warriors have the better team by far.

Pick/Player Prop: Warriors ML (+100) & Luka Doncic over 44.5 Points+Rebounds (-110)

The Warriors just outmatch the Mavericks, and it's hard to bet against this team with their experience on both the court and the coaching staff. The Warriors should break out the brooms tonight.

Doncic has averaged just under 42 points-plus-rebounds per game in the playoffs. However, he has gone over this line in each of the last two games while scoring 40 or more points in each.

Considering that Tuesday night is a must-win, Doncic will be in line to play just about every minute. His volume and usage are going to be ridiculously high, so it's hard to imagine a player of his caliber not showing up in a big way.

