Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman: French Open 2022: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, May 27th

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman Preview: Dimitrov rides momentum to a victory

Grigor Dimitrov and Diego Schwartzman will face off in the third round of the French Open.

Dimitrov has been nothing but dominant through the first two rounds, winning in straight sets in each game. In the first round, Dimitrov dished out an easy 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 victory. What's impressive about Dimitrov's performances so far is that he has spent little time on the court. He has spent only 3 hours and 25 minutes on the court in those two games combined.

Diego Schwartzman has had a tougher road getting to the third round. The Argentine has dropped at least one set in each game so far and even had to make a dramatic comeback from a 2-0 deficit in the last round. The concerning thing about Schwartzman is that he has had a lot of court time so far. It has taken him about double the time it took Grigor Dimitrov to win his first two games.

Fatigue is definitely a factor in this match. Schwartzman's errors in the second round are something that could also play a huge factor in this match. The first two sets of his match against Munar Clar saw him struggle to do anything productive. Luckily for him, he won the final three sets in miraculous fashion and survived an upset.

This will be the fifth time these two have faced each other, with Grigor Dimitrov getting the best of Schwartzman all but once. The Bulgarian Dimitrov has come out victorious in three straight matches against the Argentine, with each of them coming in straight sets.

The winner of this match punches their ticket to the fourth round and puts themselves in the final 16 players at Roland-Garros. Below, you will find the best bet for this matchup. If you're on the East Coast, get it in now and wake up to some money in your sportsbook account.

Pick/Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov -2.5 Games (-125)

A very key factor in this match could be the fatigue of each of the men involved. Schwartzman has played almost double the amount of time Dimitrov has played, and that isn't a good trend for the Argentine. Considering the previous three matches between the two have ended in a straight set victory for Dimitrov, there's no reason to think that's not the likely scenario on Friday. We're going with the Bulgarian to win three more games than Schwartzman!

