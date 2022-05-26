Rafael Nadal records 300th Grand Slam match win, 107th at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday to record his 300th Grand Slam match win.

The record 13-time Roland Garros winner was rarely in trouble against his fellow left-hander. Nadal coasted through the first two sets, dropping only four games before Moutet showed some resistance in the third, breaking the Spaniard twice. However, the 35-year-old raised his level, closing out a straight-set win despite failing to serve out victory at 5-3.

In the process, Nadal joined Roger Federer (369) and Novak Djokovic (323) as the only male players to record 300 match wins in Majors.

The victory over Moutet was Nadal's 107th at Roland Garros, two clear of Roger Federer for most wins by any player at a single Major. In the process, the Spaniard improved to 10-0 against Frenchmen and 14-0 against left-handers at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Nadal will now take on Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Friday for a place in the second week at Roland Garros for the 17th time.

Rafael Nadal's stunning Roland Garros numbers

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open - Day Four

Rafael Nadal holds a plethora of stunning numbers at Roland Garros. With 13 titles, he's the tournament's most decorated champion, winning six titles more than the next most successful player - Chris Evert (7) - male or female.

Since his debut in the tournament in 2005, Nadal has lost only thrice at the tournament, racking up a staggering 107 match wins. The Spaniard is a combined 52-0 in the first three rounds at Roland Garros.

Nadal won his first 31 matches at the tournament, winning four titles, before losing to Robin Soderling in the fourth round in 2009. The Spaniard then embarked on an unprecedented five-peat, racking up 39 victories on the trot before losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2015 quarterfinals.

After retiring ahead of his third round match in 2016, Nadal won the next four titles on offer before losing to Djokovic in the semifinals last year. That marked the first time in 14 matches he lost in the last four.

Nadal has a perfect 13-0 record in Roland Garros finals. The Spaniard has won four of these titles without dropping a set, doing so in 2008, 2010, 2017 and 2020. If he wins his 14th title this year, he'll become the oldest male player in the Open Era to win Roland Garros.

