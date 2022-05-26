French Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Roland Garros

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Date: 27 May 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: Grand Slam.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €21,256,800.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic preview

Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 French Open

World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime and Filip Krajinovic will lock horns in the third round of the French Open on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime had an excellent start to the year, helping Canada win the ATP Cup along with Denis Shapovalov. After a quarterfinal exit at the Australian Open to Daniil Medvedev in five sets, the Canadian won his maiden title at Rotterdam.

After a disappointing loss to Lorenzo Musetti in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, Auger-Aliassime made the quarterfinals in each of his next four tournaments (Estoril, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome).

After coming back from two sets to love to win the first round of the French Open against Juan Pablo Varillas, Auger-Aliassime looked much more confident in the second round. He put up a power-packed performance against Camilo Ugo Carabelli, winning the match in straight sets 6-0, 6-3,6-4.

Filip Krajinovic, on the other hand, has not had the best of starts in 2022. His best result of the year was making it to the semifinals of the ATP 250 event in Montpellier.

After losing in the first round against John Isner in Madrid, Krajinovic made it to the round of 16 in Rome, bowing out to World No. 12 Janik Sinner 6-2, 7-6(6).

At the French Open, Krajinovic ousted the big-serving American Reilly Opelka in the first round and passed an arduous test against Borna Gojo in four sets 7-6(5), 6-2, 7-5, 6-1.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic head-to-head

Their head-to-head stands at a 2-2 deadlock. Auger-Aliassime won their most recent outing at the 2021 Stockholm Open 6-3,6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic odds

Player Name Match Odds Games Handicap Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -370 5.5(1.78) Over 38.5(1.88) Filip Krajinovic +300 5.5(1.88) Under 38.5(1.78)

All odds are sourced by 1xbet.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Filip Krajinovic prediction

Auger-Aliassime seems to have found his rhythm after a confident second-round display. The 21-year-old uses his strong serve and efficient forehand to win points quickly. What the Canadian falls short on is his variety and tactics, often letting matches slip due to a lack of a cohesive game plan.

Krajinovic showed perseverance in his last round and won against a tough opponent. The Serb focuses on constructing points by maintaining a rally for a few shots and directing the ball at good angles to get a short reply before stepping in and putting it away, often closing at the net if necessary.

Auger-Aliassime will be the slight favourite entering this match. This could be an interesting contest if Krajinovic starts well and takes the game to the Canadian. The Serb wasn't particularly strong on his serve against Gojo, winning only 66% of points on first serve while also hitting 39 unforced errors.

These two factors could be crucial for Krajinovic's chances of making a maiden fourth round of a slam. However, Auger-Aliassime looks poised for his own maiden fourth-round appearance at Roland Garros.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in four sets.

