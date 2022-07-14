Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Wednesday, July 13th

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Preview:

NRFI Nation stand up!

Tonight, the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels will meet in the second game of their series. The Angels have lost nine out of their last 10 games and will attempt to snap that behind their best pitcher. Houston has been one of the best road teams in the MLB this season, with a 30-17 record away from Texas.

The pitching matchup in this game indicates that runs may be hard to come by. If you want betting action on the game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team, followed by a prediction for the game.

Houston Astros Preview:

"Got the W."- @astros

The Houston Astros have been bouyed by a great pitching staff this season. They rank first in the MLB with a 2.94 team ERA thus far. Tonight, they will send Cristian Javier to the mound. Javier has been very good as of late, despite a poor start in his last outing. On July 1, Javier faced this Los Angeles lineup and held them to one run in seven innings pitched. He was very effective in that game, striking out 14 Angels' batters.

The Houston offense hasn't been as good as expected, but they've been good enough to win ball games. They will look to Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, and Yuli Gurriel to lead the way for the offense in this game. The key to victory for Houston is to find a way to get into the Angels bullpen early, as they rank toward the bottom of the league in ERA.

Los Angeles Angels Preview:

"ALL TIED UP"- @Angels

The Los Angeles Angels are in the middle of a six-game losing streak. There's no better way to attempt to break their luck than by sending reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani to the mound. This season, Ohtani has compiled an 8-4 record to go along with an ERA of 2.44. In his last five starts, Ohtani has only given up one run in over 33 innings of work.

The Angels offense has seen a huge decrease in production as the season has progressed. With names like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jared Walsh, they would have expected the numbers to be a lot better than they are at the moment. They now rank 26th in the MLB with a .230 team batting average. The key to victory for the Angels is to get a quality start out of Shohei Ohtani and keep the game low-scoring.

Pick/Prediction: No Run First Inning (NRFI) (-130)

Considering the pitching matchup, this is great value. Cristian Javier has recently shut down talented offenses like the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox. Shohei Ohtani hasn't given up a run in over a month. Let's get six quick outs and cash this bet!

