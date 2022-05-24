Hubert Hurkacz vs. Giulio Zeppieri: Odds, Picks, & Prediction: French Open | Tuesday, May 24th

French Open Betting Preview: Hubert Hurkacz has an adavantage today

"Next stop. #RolandGarros main draw" - @ ATP Challenger Tour

Today, Hubert Hurkacz, the world's 13th ranked tennis player, will take to the clay court at Roland-Garros. The Pole has been pretty solid this season, winning 20 out of his 29 matches thus far, and six out of nine on clay. He comes up against the young Italian Giulio Zeppieri in his opening round match. The Pole enters the tournament as the 12th seed, and Zeppieri will be participating in just his second ATP Major event.

Hubert Hurkacz has lost his last two matches, one against Novak Djokovic and the other was an upset at the hands of David Goffin. Surely, he has had some time to reflect on that upsetting loss in the opening round of the Rome Masters.

"See you next year @MutuaMadridOpen" - @ Hubert Hurkacz

The lack of experience is definitely something that could lead to Zeppieri's struggles, but it could also make him dangerous. The Pole has no familiarity with the Italian's game, so he could find himself down early.

The Pole sits as a heavy favorite on many sportsbooks, but there is some value to be extracted from this matchup. He clearly has the experience and talent advantage over the Italian, so he shouldn't find it too difficult to get Zeppieri out of there in straight sets. The key to victory for the Pole will be to take advantage of his serving prowess and find ways to make Zeppieri have to actively move around the court all day. Zeppieri has a more difficult path to victory. The Italian must find ways to force mistakes from Hurkacz.

Pick/Prediction: Under 33.5 Games (-130)

The Italian Zeppieri could make life difficult for his opponent early on. However, the experience level is something that is hard to look past. In his last 20 matches, The Pole has only lost to players ranked inside the top 50 in the world, and Zeppieri is far from that.

Hubert Hurkacz should be able to finish this match off in straight sets and go below the total game number. Although the value isn't great at -130, it's a lot better than the value for him to win in straight sets (-155). In a way, these are similar bets because if the game does end in straight sets, then the total will surely be under in most cases. Let's go with this match to stay under 33.5 games.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt