French Open 2022: How much does a ticket to the French Open cost?

The 2022 French Open is almost upon us as the claycourt events leading up to Roland Garros come to a close. The European clay swing included three Masters, two WTA 1000 events and a couple of 500 events in the lead up, while multiple 250 events were also held, with four being held this week.

The likes of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming for a deep run at Roland Garros. The event will begin on May 2022 and conclude on June 5 (June 4th for women).

Tickets for the event can be found on the official website of the tournament, with full day ticket prices ranging from €230 on Monday, May 23 at Philippe-Chatrier (center court), while at Suzanne-Lenglen, prices start from €100 for the matches in the morning. The night matches on Philippe-Chatrier start from €65.

The prices for tickets decrease for second and third round matches while increasing for fourth round matches, with tickets for a night match on Philippe-Chatrier for the fourth round being over €100.

Novak Djokovic looks to defend his 2021 French Open title

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will have is eyes set on defending his 2021 French Open title. The Serb found his stride at a crucial juncture on clay by winning his first title of 2022 at the Italian Open by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

With Ashleigh Barty retiring from tennis, the 2019 French Open champion will not return to compete at Roland Garros. Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been in poor form lately and her chances of winning a second Grand Slam seem slim. Meanwhile, former champions Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep have been in good form and are poised for deep runs at the event.

13-time champion Rafael Nadal will be hoping to win his 22nd Grand Slam and an unprecedented 14th French Open title. His chances of doing so seem low as Nadal is suffering from a recurring foot injury that he sustained in Rome in his loss to Denis Shapovalov.

Meanwhile, another Spaniard who will have his eyes on the prize is Carlos Alcaraz, and the 19-year-old is arguably one of the best players on the men's side of the draw this year.

