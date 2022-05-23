French Open 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Giulio Zeppieri preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Hubert Hurkacz vs (Q) Giulio Zeppieri

Tournament: French Open 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 128).

Date: 24 May, 2022

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €21,256,800

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel, NBC Sports and Peacock TV | Canada - TSN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Ten and Sony LIV

Hubert Hurkacz vs Giulio Zeppieri preview

Hubert Hurkacz has a good chance of getting only his second victory at the French Open

12th seed Hubert Hurkacz will square off against qualifier Giulio Zeppieri in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

The Pole has won 20 out of 29 matches this season. He started the year by helping his nation reach the semifinals of the ATP Cup. Following a string of disappointing performances at the Australian Open and the Rotterdam Open, Hurkacz reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships before losing to Andrey Rublev, who also beat him in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The 25-year-old then got to the semifinals of the Miami Masters before losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. He made it to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid.

Hurkacz had a disappointing outing at the Italian Open, falling to David Goffin in the second round.

Giulio Zeppieri has featured mainly on the Challenger tour this season, reaching the quarterfinals in Oeiras and Rome. The Italian qualified for the main draw at the Italian Open but lost to Karen Khachanov in the first round.

Zeppieri reached the main draw of the French Open with straight-set wins over Andreas Seppi, Marius Copil and Sean Cuenin.

Hubert Hurkacz Updates @hubiupdates

—

Hurkacz - Zeppieri we wtorek 🗓 Hubert will play his first match in Paris on Tuesday.Hurkacz - Zeppieri we wtorek #RolandGarros 🗓 Hubert will play his first match in Paris on Tuesday.—Hurkacz - Zeppieri we wtorek #RolandGarros

Hubert Hurkacz vs Giulio Zeppieri head-to-head

Hurkacz and Zeppieri will lock horns for the first time at the French Open, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

The winner will take on either Marco Cecchinato or Pablo Andujar in the second round.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Giulio Zeppieri odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Hubert Hurkacz -800 -8.5 (-138) Over 32.5 (-125) Giulio Zeppieri +500 +8.5 (+100) Under 32.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Giulio Zeppieri prediction

Clay is not Hurkacz's favorite surface, but he will enter the match as the favorite considering Zeppieri has featured in just one ATP tournament so far.

Hurkacz has a decent record on clay this season, winning six out of nine matches so far. He reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, which will give him confidence heading into the claycourt Major.

Hurkacz is one of the biggest servers on tour and will look to put the young Italian on the back foot with as many aces as possible. The Pole also has excellent defensive skills, which will make it hard for Zeppieri to hit through him.

The Italian's lack of experience on the ATP tour will almost certainly put him at a disadvantage. Having said that, Zeppieri has nothing to lose and that might make him a dangerous opponent.

Zeppieri is certainly one to watch in the future, but come Tuesday, Hurkacz should be too hot to handle for the young Italian.

Pick: Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala