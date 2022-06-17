Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners play the second game of their five-game set.

Shohei Ohtani turned in yet another stellar performance both on the mound and at the dish. Ohtani dealt six shutout innings with six strikeouts, and if that wasn't enough, he had two hits to add to a beautiful performance.

Ohtani kept the runs from coming in, and Mike Trout was responsible for all four of the Angels' runs with two longballs.

"Meanwhile Mike Trout again" - Barstool Sports

Recently, it seems like Los Angeles can only win if Ohtani is pitching, but Michael Lorenzen will try to give Los Angeles their first back-to-back win since May 24.

Lorenzen has shown flashes of greatness this season, as he's allowed one run or fewer in half of his starts. In two of his three losses, he was lit up for five runs. When Lorenzen finds his stuff, he's untouchable.

Going for the Mariners is Tennesse stud Robbie Ray. This year isn't going as well for him as last, but there is more than enough time for him to turn it around. He'll enter play today with a 5-6 record and a 4.52 ERA.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Match Detials

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T - Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Angels +112 Over 7.5 (-120) Yes (-104) Mariners -132 Under 7.5 (-102) No (-118)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Best Picks

Lorenzen's strikeout totals have been all over the place this season, ranging from two to nine, but the number of hits he allows is shockingly consistent. Whether he's pitching three innings or seven, he almost always caps out at five hits. Vegas placing the line at 5.5 is offering free money for bettors.

Michael Lorenzen to Allow Under 5.5 Hits (-164)

halosyear @halosyear Michael Lorenzen so far as a starter:

6-3

60ip

3.45 ERA

44Ks

1.13 WHIP

10000 xDog In Him Michael Lorenzen so far as a starter: 6-360ip3.45 ERA44Ks1.13 WHIP10000 xDog In Him https://t.co/gmd6lePRmk

"Michael Lorenzen so far as a starter..." - halosyear

There's something about playing in Washington that Mike Trout loves. He has a lifetime .327 average in this ballpark, so bettors can always expect Trout to pop off in Seattle.

Mike Trout to Record an RBI (+155)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners Prediction

The Angels need to string together some wins if they want to stay relevant in the American League wild card race. If they can't have Ohtani on the mound, Lorenzen is the next best option. Winning three out of five in Seattle would be a great way to end this road trip, and the easiest way to accomplish that would be by taking the first two games.

Angels (+112) & Under 7.5 (-102)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Los Angeles Angels Seattle Mariners 0 votes so far