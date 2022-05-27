Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 26th | 2022 MLB Season

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays play the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night for the series opener at Angel Stadium. The Angels are 27-17 and are two games behind the Houston Astros for the American League West lead. They will begin a four-game weekend series at home on Thursday against the 23-20 Blue Jays. The Angels entered Wednesday night's action riding a three-game winning streak before the Rangers took the series finale, while the Blue Jays have lost seven of their last nine road contests.

Both of these teams are holding onto expectations that they will contend for the AL pennant. The Blue Jays are off to a somewhat sluggish start, but are still within striking distance in the AL East standings at seven games back. The Angels defeated the Blue Jays in four of seven games in the 2021 season series, but Toronto has outscored Los Angeles 41-29 in these meetings.

Hyun-jin Ryu gets the ball on Thursday for Toronto. Ryu is sporting a 6.00 ERA through four starts, but he finally looked like himself in his last outing. He went six scoreless innings while recording his first victory of the year. He will have a tough challenge, however, with an Angels team that leads the American League with 214 runs scored and has gone 8-4 against southpaws this season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are 25th in the majors with 3.67 runs per game, but their offense has the potential to be among the best in the MLB. Bo Bichette is the Toronto Blue Jays' team leader with 43 hits, including nine doubles, six home runs, and 21 RBI. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer have each had a team-high eight home runs and 20+ RBI, with Springer recording a team-high 25 RBI. The Blue Jays posted eight runs on Tuesday, but overall this offense has struggled this season, ranking 21st in batting average. Most of the Toronto Blue Jays' regulars are posting an OPS drop from last season, and they'll be up against two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday. Ohtani has a 2.82 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP, and he's been even better in May, sporting a 1.42 ERA. Toronto is just 1-6 against starters with a WHIP under 1.15 this year, so they could be in for a long night in the series opener.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Thursday, May 26, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays +140 +1.5 (-150) Over 7.5 (-110) Los Angeles Angels -160 -1.5 (+130) Under 7.5 (-110)

Los Angeles has seen the over hit in eight of 13 games as a home favorite, while all four of Toronto's previous four games have gone over as road underdogs. Also, the over has paid out in four of the past five meetings between the Blue Jays and Angels.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Mike Trout has been amazing against lefties this year, but he's 0-for-10 with four strikeouts against Hyun-jin Ryu in his career.

Trout's never even walked against Ryu, and it seems that Ryu has had his number in the three games in which they've squared off.

Pick: Mike Trout Under 1.5 Total Bases (-145)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Ohtani has been dominating on the hill this month, and the Blue Jays have had road woes all season long. Expect the 2021 AL MVP to lead his team to victory by making an impact on the bump and at the dish.

Prediction: Los Angeles Angels -1.5 (+130) & First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-115)

