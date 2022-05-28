Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 27th | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks for the second game of this National League West matchup at Chase Field on Friday night. Los Angeles leads the NL West by two games over the Padres, and they're eight games clear of fourth-placed Arizona.

Los Angeles' bats bounced back after getting shut out on Wednesday, scoring 14 runs in a massacre of Arizona yesterday. On Friday, they'll face Arizona's Madison Bumgarner. Despite being worse in May than he was in April, he has a 1.88 ERA in four home starts. Expect him to keep up his strong performances at Chase Field on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers



• 4-for-5⁣

• 1 HR⁣

• 5 RBI ⁣

• 2 2B ⁣

• 3 R How did @FreddieFreeman5 do tonight? You tell us.• 4-for-5⁣• 1 HR⁣• 5 RBI ⁣• 2 2B ⁣• 3 R How did @FreddieFreeman5 do tonight? You tell us.• 4-for-5⁣• 1 HR⁣• 5 RBI ⁣• 2 2B ⁣• 3 R https://t.co/roqSaMuwiK

"How did [Freddie Freeman] do tonight?" - @ Dodgers

Arizona is having a pretty good month, and they have won five of their last seven behind a lineup that ranks fourth in the league in OPS against righties. They'll take their cuts against Ryan Pepiot, who will make his third start of the season for the Dodgers. Although he gave up just three runs to the Diamondbacks two weeks ago, he walked four batters and only lasted four innings in his previous start. Pepiot was ranked one of the top 100 prospects prior to this year by Baseball America, but early into this MLB career, he has developed a significant command problem, evidenced by the fact that through seven career innings, he has given up eight walks.

"Game 47 [lineup]" - @ Diamondbacks

Pepiot's walk rate wasn't too bad in the minors, so let's see if he can pound the zone better on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, May 27, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Dodgers -156 -1.5 (-110) Over 10 (-112) Arizona Diamondbacks +132 +1.5 (-110) Under 10 (-108)

The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 12 games, and the total has gone over in four of the last five times the Dodgers have played a team in the NL West. The over has also hit in four of these clubs' last five matchups against each other, with the one other time being a push.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Cody Bellinger won the NL MVP back in 2019, but since then, he hasn't been anywhere near that level of play. In fact, he's only hitting .202 with a .657 since the 2020 season, and he's been even worse against southpaws. He hit .116 off of lefties in 2021. With the way Bumgarner has been pitching, expect Bellinger to go hitless Friday night.

Pick: Cody Bellinger Under 0.5 Hits (+140)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Besides the starting pitchers, the Dodgers have the edge in every other matchup. L.A. has much more talent and should ultimately win the game in the end, but with Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona, expect the game to be a close contest through the first five frames.

Prediction: Arizona Diamondbacks First 5 Innings +0.5 (-125) & First 5 Innings Under 5.5 Runs (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt