"While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability"- MLB umpire involved in Madison Bumgarner altercation issues a public statement

Madison Bumgarner took the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they visited Miami to take on the Marlins on May 4. Bumgarner came in with a 1-1 record and a 1.50 ERA, which ranks in the top five of the National League.

Madison Bumgarner lasted only one inning, however, and allowed an earned run. During the first inning, Bumgarner was visibly frustrated with some of the calls the home plate umpire was making. After the inning ended, umpire Dan Bellino checked Bumgarner's hand for any illegal substances and then things escalated quickly.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Umpire instigated ejection by staring at Bumgarner while massaging his hand, a breakdown Umpire instigated ejection by staring at Bumgarner while massaging his hand, a breakdown https://t.co/taxWkl0pLn

"Umpire instigated ejection by staring at Bumgarner while massaging his hand, a breakdown."-Jomboy

This was one of the most bizarre exchanges you will ever see on a baseball field. Umpire Dan Bellino escalated the entire situation and it became extremely weird when he started massaging his hand while staring into Bumgarner's eyes. Bumgarner reacted after the game on Wednesday night.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia



Madison Bumgarner is just as confused as we all are about his ejection today(via @BALLYSPORTSAZ Madison Bumgarner is just as confused as we all are about his ejection today(via @BALLYSPORTSAZ) https://t.co/SPOCFBfEqn

"Madison Bumgarner is just as confused as we all are about his ejection today."-@Jomboy Media

MLB Umpire issues apology to Madison Bumgarner

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo argues with umpires after the ejection of Bumgarner in the first inning. Arizona Diamondbacks v Miami Marlins

Yesterday afternoon, umpire Dan Bellino issued an apology to Bumgarner and fans across the sport after his bizarre interaction on Wednesday night.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN (1/3) Umpire Dan Bellino issued a statement to ESPN, through the general counsel of the MLBUA: "I would like to address my actions on May 4th involving Madison Bumgarner." (1/3) Umpire Dan Bellino issued a statement to ESPN, through the general counsel of the MLBUA: "I would like to address my actions on May 4th involving Madison Bumgarner."

"(1/3) Umpire Dan Bellino issued a statement to ESPN, through the general counsel of the MLBUA: 'I would like to address my actions on May 4th involving Madison Bumgarner.'"- Buster Olney

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN (2/3) Bellino: "When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week." (2/3) Bellino: "When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week."

"(2/3) Bellino: 'When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectation this week.'"-@Buster Olney

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN (3/3) Bellino: "While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize." (3/3) Bellino: "While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize."

"(3/3) Bellino: 'While I can't go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize.'"-@Buster Olney

Overall, the ejection of Bumgarner will go down as one of the most bizarre incidents in MLB history. Dan Bellino apologizing was the right thing to do considering all of the pushback and criticism he had been receiving. While apologizing was necessary, he could never take back the instigation he created to eject one of the best pitchers in baseball.

