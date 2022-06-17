Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions June 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers play the first game of their three-game series tonight.

The Dodgers are back on track. They took both games of a two-game set against the Los Angeles Angels after being swept by the San Francisco Giants. However, after being off yesterday, the Giants took a half-game lead in the National League West.

The Guardians are on a four-game winning streak and are now just two games out of the Minnesota Twins for first place in the American League Central.

This is an important series for both teams as they are in striking distance of first place in their respective divisions.

"Sit back and watch Steven Kwan save the day." - Cleveland Guardians

Pitching today are Zach Plesac for the Guardians and Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers.

Bettors never know what they will get with Plesac. He's just as capable of pitching a shutout as he is of being lit up for seven runs. The good news for the Guardians is that Plesac has had three consecutive strong outings. While it seems he may have figured things out, bettors should still be hesitant to lay money on the Crown Point, California, native.

Kershaw is back after being out for a month. He was given a short start last week, and he allowed two runs on three hits in four innings. Not his best work, but acceptable given his time off. Bettors will be hoping Kershaw can return to his early-season form.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Friday, June 17, 10:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Guardians +1.5 (+106) +225 Over 8 (-112) Yes (-110) Dodgers -1.5 (-128) -275 Under 8 (-108) No (-110)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Best Picks

No team strikes out less than Cleveland, and Kershaw was kept on a short leash in his last start since he's returning from an injury. The length of the leash tonight is questionable, but bettors should still take the strikeout under.

Clayton Kershaw Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-164)

"#FridayNightBaseball is here" - Guardians

A run has been scored in the first inning in seven of Plesac's last eight starts, and with Kershaw coming back from an injury, his dominance isn't guaranteed. With even odds, bettors should take a run in the first.

Yes, Runs in the First Inning (-110)

Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The Guardians are proving to be a team that should be taken seriously, but this season has been one of Kershaw's best. The Dodgers made sure not to rush him back, so assuming he's fully healthy, this should be an easy win for Los Angeles.

LA -1.5 (-128)

