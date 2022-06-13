"We Own Those Bums" - Fan bases clash on social media after San Francisco Giants sweep inches them closer to division-leading Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants carried the momentum of winning the first two games into the final game of a three-game set against the rival Dodgers. Like Game 2, the Twitter war began early and aggressively. There's nothing more entertaining than a story told by fans' already-heated emotions. Here's how the sequence went down on the field and on social media.

San Francisco Giants' loud introduction

Austin Slater of the San Francisco Giants points to the sky as he crosses home plate after a leadoff home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Francisco pulled out to another loud early lead with two solo home runs in the first inning. It started with a solo leadoff bomb by Austin Slater to put the Giants up 1-0.

That's when Giants fans voiced their applause in the form of puns.

Dodgers fans reeled in the form of emojis at another lackluster start.

Those tweets didn't even have time to simmer. Two batters later, Mike Yastrzemski kept the bombs rolling with an opposite field homer over the left center wall.

Just like that, it was 2-0 with San Francisco on top in the first inning. Sometimes you wonder if fan voices are an outward reflection of what your team is thinking as this Giants fan portrays.

This is exactly what the San Francisco Giants had on their minds after carrying the momentum of the previous game into the first inning of Sunday afternoon's tilt. Dodgers fans, on the other hand, started getting tough on their ace, like in this fuming tweet.

ً @jiggryfckk The only thing Julio Urias can punch out is his girlfriend The only thing Julio Urias can punch out is his girlfriend

Ouch. Harsh words contrast Urias' domestic allegations to his on-field play.

The calm before the storm

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias walks off the field during the game against the San Francisco Giants.

After a shaky first inning, Urias settled in with a season-high 10 punch-outs over the next five frames, retiring a perfect 16 straight hitters.

Carlos Rodon, however, was just as dialed, striking out eight in his five innings of work. He showed the precise command that earned him career-bests last season, something that has been disturbingly lacking in his 2022 appearances.

The bats remained silent on both sides throughout the next 6 2/3 innings. Urias' strong recovery with a season-high 10 strikeouts only fueled fans to take jabs at Los Angeles' sudden slumping offense.

Still, it seemed that the Dodger offense was poised to breakout when Chris Taylor led off the seventh with a much-needed double. He never saw home plate, though. A troubling series of stranding runners continued in the seventh with the Giants still leading 2-0.

A bloody end

In the bottom of the eighth, a ball off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski that sent Chris Taylor crashing into the wall pretty much summed up the Dodgers' performance against their bitter rivals this season.

With that said, we're glad Taylor is okay as that was quite a scary crash into the wall.

Social media aftershock

Sunday's victory against the Dodgers was the first sweep the Giants had against their rivals in Oracle Park since the 2016 season, sparking quite the stir on Twitter.

One Dodger fan rebutted their frustration with the Dodgers' performance of late, who have lost nine of their last 13 games.

Dodgers Truther (37-23) @DodgersRams50 @Dodgers One the worst series performances I’ve ever seen. Get your shit together and make some trades. We aren’t winning shit especially if Buehler and Trienen are out the rest of the year @Dodgers One the worst series performances I’ve ever seen. Get your shit together and make some trades. We aren’t winning shit especially if Buehler and Trienen are out the rest of the year

Another self-proclaimed Dodgers fan went a little more extreme in his displeasure, suggesting a firesale is necessary.

MichiganYankees @MichiganYankees



this is coming from an honest fan btw @Dodgers as a honest dodgers fan that seals it. we must be sellers at the deadline and unload trea turner to the yankees.this is coming from an honest fan btw @Dodgers as a honest dodgers fan that seals it. we must be sellers at the deadline and unload trea turner to the yankees. this is coming from an honest fan btw

Nobody saw the Dodgers scoring only four runs in three games against a San Francisco Giants squad that has struggled of late. Suddenly, with a 2-0 shutout, the Giants find themselves just 3 1/2 games back with an astonishing sweep of their rivals. The Dodgers are now facing an injury to Walker Buehler, which opens an additional question mark in their rotation. That means things are about to get even wilder in this Wild Wild West race for division supremacy.

