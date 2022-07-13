Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI and Predictions for July 12, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals open a three-game series tonight at Busch Stadium.

The Dodgers are hot, having won seven games in a row. LA swept the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs. With this stretch, the Dodgers now hold a 7 1/2 game lead in the National League West.

The Cardinals dropped two of three to the Philadelphia Phillies and find themselves slipping out of playoff positioning. However, they'll try to hold on as the All-Star break approaches.

Pitching in this one are Mitch White for the Dodgers and Matthew Liberatore for the Cardinals.

Since moving to the starter role in late may, White has been rock solid. White is averaging 1.4 runs a start and a WHIP of 1.58.

Since getting the call to The Show, Liberatore has been more of an opener than a starter. Three of his starts have been shutouts, and the other three have resulted in 4+ runs. Bettors never know what they're going to get with Liberatore.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 12, :745 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Moneyline Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Dodgers -1.5 (-105) -164 Over 9 (-102) Yes (-128) Cardinals +1.5 (-114) +138 Under 9 (-120) No (+100)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Freddie Freeman has been on a heater. Freeman went 4-for-5 on Sunday with a home run. He has recorded a hit in 20 of his last 24 games. The first baseman is finding his MVP stride as we head into the All-Star break.

Freedie Freeman to Record an RBI (+120)

Freddie Freeman enters play with a .304 batting average.

With two inconsistent starters on the mound paired with two great offenses, at least one run will cross home plate in the first inning. The YRFI is the best bet in this one.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-128)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

If the Cardinals are going to take a game in this series, this is the one. Gonsolin is pitching tomorrow and Anderson the day after that. If Liberatore can have one of his shutout starts, St. Louis should have no problem picking up the W.

St. Louis (+138)

