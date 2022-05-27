Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction May 27, 2022 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are set for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics dominated the second half of Game 5 to give themselves a 3-2 series lead. The Heat entered half-time of that game leading 42-37, but came out flat in the third quarter, only managing 16 points. The Celtics scored 34 and rode that lead to a win.

Jayson Tatum had an impressive line of 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Jayson Tatum is the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to reach 1,500 playoff points.

Only his idol Kobe Bryant was younger.







The Celtics will be trying to close out the series tonight at home. Unfortunately for them, home court has meant nothing in this series.

In these conference finals, Boston is 1-1 at home and Miami is 1-2 at home. Boston can expect Miami to bring their absolute best, as they are on the brink of elimination.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Heat +8.5 (-110) +330 Over 201 (-110) Celtics -8.5 (-110) -420 Under 201 (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Best Picks

Jimmy Butler is going to unleash tonight. He has had a combined total of 27 points in the last three games. Facing elimination, bettors can count on him to have one heck of a game.

Jimmu Butler Over 22.5 Points (-108)

"We know we can win" - Jimmy Butler on Game 6



Jayson Tatum wants to be considered one of the best in the game and the best in the game rise to the occasion. He is at home with an opportunity to close out the series.

If he's one of the best, he'll have a career game tonight, but the fact of the matter is, he's not. Tatum is a great player who's made better because he has so many great players around him.

Unfortunately, the moment will likely be too big for him tonight.

Jayson Tatum Under 39.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Prediction

This has been a series of beat downs. The winning margin has been 11, 25, six, 20, and 13. This means bettors cannot expect the underdog to lose but cover the spread.

So whoever you like in this game, pick them, and pick them to win by a bundle.

In addition to that, 201 is a ridiculous over/under for a playoff game. The last two games went under 200, but bettors should not expect that tonight.

Miami Heat -4.5 (+450) & Over 201 (-110)

