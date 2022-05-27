“The winner writes the book, Paul George is not in the finals” - Colin Cowherd says the Boston Celtics' away win over the Heat was a ‘show me the money’ moment

Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals was a low-scoring outing for both teams. The Boston Celtics secured a victory by only a 13-point margin. They forced a tie by the end of Game 4 in blowout fashion. Now, they lead the series.

ESPN @espn The Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals The Celtics are one win away from the NBA Finals 🍀 https://t.co/Mtv376Omso

They have the opportunity to close the series at home in Game 6, after defeating the Miami Heat on the road in Game 5. The game ended with no Heat playing, scoring past the 20-points mark. Bam Adebayo led the team with 18 points, while their top scorer Jimmy Butler was only good for 13 points.

With the Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro out with a groin injury, the Heat couldn't function on the offense. The Celtics, on the other hand, had Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with 20+ points each. Brown led the team with 25 points, and Tatum was good for 22 points, alongside completing 12 rebounds.

Herd w/Colin Cowherd @TheHerd



— "Boston has been selling patience... Last night was a 'show me the money' moment." @ColinCowherd on Celtics seizing control of series "Boston has been selling patience... Last night was a 'show me the money' moment." — @ColinCowherd on Celtics seizing control of series https://t.co/vuUpNlWyUA

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has described the Celtics Game 5 win over the Heat as a "show me the money" moment. He suggested that the Celtics' decision not to sign Paul George has proven to be the right one as they look set to seal a spot in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

"Boston has been selling patience, patience, patience," Cowherd said. "'We're not gonna give up assets for Paul George,' patience, patience patience. This was a show me the money moment last night. Now we getting to the finals with this team."

"And I do think they match up the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks as well," he continued. "Last night, it's like the winners write the book. iI's like 'see the patience. Paul George, he not in the finals, all those guys you wanted us to go get, they're not in the finals, we going to be in the finals if we win one more game.'"

Will the Boston Celtics win Game 6 to advance to the NBA Finals?

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrates with fans after defeating the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 25, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

The Boston Celtics have the opportunity to feature in the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade. Ime Udoka and the lads will be breaking their long-term drought and could possibly win the title.

If they do, the Celtics will be taking on the Golden State Warriors, who seem to be hungry for their fourth championship title in eight years. A home game at TD Gardens against the Heat seems befitting for a series close out for the Celtics. The Eastern Conference Finals could extend to a Game 7 if the Heat win the Game 6 match-up.

