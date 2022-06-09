Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, June 9th

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Preview: Reigning NL Cy Young winner takes the mound

Tonight, the Milwaukee Brewers will try to snap their five-game losing streak as they go up against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have done the exact opposite over their last five, winning all of those games. The Brewers have a great opportunity to end their five-game skid with reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes on the mound tonight.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

"Look who's back!" - @ Brewers

As mentioned above, the Brewers have had a rough last few games. However, they are getting some help back today with the return of a few key names to their lineup. Willy Adames, Hunter Renfroe, and Luis Urias could all be making their returns to the lineup tonight, and Milwaukee needs that more than ever.

Milwaukee has a 33-25 record this season and sits in the first spot in the National League Central division. The Brewers have been bolstered to a solid start by their pitching staff, who rank in the top 10 in the MLB in both staff and bullpen ERA. Corbin Burnes will take the mound against one of the best offenses in the league. Burnes has a 3-3 record with an ERA of 2.50 so far this season, and will look to improve on those numbers tonight.

The clear key to victory tonight will be to get a quality start from Corbin Burnes and find ways to produce runs early. The Phillies' bullpen ranks in the bottom half of the league, so that's something the Brewers can take advantage of. We're going with the Milwaukee Brewers to lead this game after five innings.

Philadelphia Phillies Preview:

"Afternoon baseball, comin' right up!"- @ Philadelphia Phillies

Led by Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, the Philadelphia Phillies' offense ranks ninth in the MLB in batting average and seventh in runs per game. The pitching staff has been mediocre to this point, so they have been heavily reliant on the offense to lead the way to victories.

The Phillies will send Zach Eflin to the mound tonight, and he has been very inconsistent this season. Eflin has spent a lot of time pitching against some of the best offenses in the MLB, which Milwaukee is not. However, the Brewers are getting some of their key offensive contributors back. The key to victory for the Philadelphia Phillies is to find a way to produce runs against Burnes and have Eflin put out a quality start.

Pick/Prediction: Brewers F5 -0.5 (-105)

This is great value for the team with the better pitcher. Burnes is coming off a very bad start, but he's still one of the best pitchers in the league. The Brewers have struggled to give Burnes any run support this year, but this is a matchup where the offense can flourish. Let's go Brew Crew!

