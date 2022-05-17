2022 MLB Power Rankings: This week's National League CY Young standings see Clayton Kershaw and Corbin Burnes make a case for themselves

Our 2022 MLB Power Rankings are just getting started. We are thirty-seven days into the Major League Baseball season, and there have been some pitchers who have been absolutely lock-down so far.

Thirty-seven-year-old Max Scherzer is defying Father Time with his outstanding start for the New York Mets. Young stars such as Miami's Pablo Lopez show us how bright the pitching is going to be in the future.

With all of that being said, let's take a look at this week's 2022 MLB Power Rankings National League Cy Young standings.

MLB Power Rankings: Top 5 NL CY Young Frontrunners

#5 Max Scherzer - New York Mets

Max Scherzer v the Seattle Mariners on May 13th

We are going to the city that never sleeps for our first ranking of Max Scherzer from the New York Mets. The Mets' recent acquisition has really stepped it up in the absence of two-time Cy Young winner and Mets ace Jacob DeGrom, who has been sidelined with an injury to start the season. Scherzer has posted 55 strikeouts in his seven starts, the second highest in baseball, while holding opposing hitters to a .188 batting average, the third lowest in the National League.

Scherzer is putting up these insane numbers while being on the best team in the NL since the Mets are 23-13 and all while being 37 years old. The only thing holding him back from being higher on this list is his earned run average of 2.66, which is great, but it's the highest among everybody on this list. Most players of that age are past their primes and in the twilight of their careers. Max Scherzer, however, is proving the stereotype wrong.

#4 Clayton Kershaw - Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw v the Detroit Tigers on April 30th

We are heading across the country to Los Angeles for our next MLB power ranking with Clayton Kershaw from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kershaw continues to prove why he is the best pitcher of this generation. In what looks like a bounceback year for the three-time Cy Young Award winner, Kershaw has posted a 1.80 earned run average while going 4-0 through five starts. Perhaps, his most impressive feat, so far, was his seven perfect innings against the Minnesota Twins on April 13, before being taken out by manager Dave Roberts.

Clayton Kershaw could definitely be number one on this list if it were not for him missing two starts earlier this season. The Los Angeles Dodgers, so far, are tied for first place in the NL West with the San Diego Padres, and Kershaw has been a huge contributor for the Dodgers.

#3 Joe Musgrove - San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove v the Miami Marlins on May 8th

Next up in the MLB power rankings is Joe Musgrove from the San Diego Padres. Musgrove, who sparked league-wide attention with his no-hitter in 2021, has been a perfect 4-0 through seven starts so far in 2022. Through these starts, Musgrove has posted a 2.20 earned run average, with opponents hitting .201 against him.

The Padres ace is currently tied for first in the NL West with the Dodgers with a record of 22-13. He is also the most consistent pitcher in our MLB power rankings for NL Cy Young. If Musgrove continues to have this consistency, he will most definitely be in the running for Cy Young at the end of the season.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti Joe Musgrove has started 6 games this season.



He has 6 quality starts (6+ IP, 3 ER or less).



He is the only pitcher in baseball this year to record a quality start in every game (minimum 3 starts). Joe Musgrove has started 6 games this season.He has 6 quality starts (6+ IP, 3 ER or less).He is the only pitcher in baseball this year to record a quality start in every game (minimum 3 starts). https://t.co/RyTDzni6Dn

#2 Corbin Burnes - Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes v the Miami Marlins on May 13th

Finishing second in our MLB power rankings is Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers. The 2021 Cy Young award winner is looking to repeat this year after posting an earned run average of just 1.77, while holding hitters to a mere .176. Burnes is also leading the NL in strikeouts with 57 in just 45 innings pitched.

If it wasn't for Burns' 1-2 record to start the season, he could easily hold the top spot in our MLB power rankings for NL Cy Young. The Brewers are currently first in the NL Central, having a 22-13 record. If Burnes continues to put up video-game-like numbers, he could definitely repeat from 2021.

#1 Pablo Lopez - Miami Marlins

Pablo Lopez v the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 2nd

Speaking of video-game-like numbers, Pablo Lopez's stats are full of them. The number-one-spot holder in our MLB power rankings for the National League Cy Young award is currently 4-1 with a 1.05 earned run average. Let me repeat that again, a 1.05 ERA through seven starts. He is holding opposing hitters to just .a .175 batting average, which is the second lowest in all of baseball. Lopez's only drawback is that the Marlins are 15-19 and seven games behind the first place New York Mets in the National League East.

Craig Mish @CraigMish 11 strikeouts for Pablo López. Career high. Leads MLB in ERA (1.05). Marlins have him under team control through 2024. Phenomenal season thus far. His future will be interesting. 11 strikeouts for Pablo López. Career high. Leads MLB in ERA (1.05). Marlins have him under team control through 2024. Phenomenal season thus far. His future will be interesting.

Pablo Lopez will, no doubt, be the NL Cy Young recipient if he keeps these numbers going. His team's record will not matter if his personal stats are this excellent. The Miami Marlins could very likely see the franchise's first Cy Young Award winner in 2022 in the likes of Pablo Lopez.

