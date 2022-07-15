Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, July 14th

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Francisco Giants Preview: Great pitching matchup makes runs hard to come by

Tonight's matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants looks to be a classic pitcher's duel. Both offenses rank in the bottom 10 teams in the MLB in terms of team average.

The Brewers will go into San Francisco tonight with a 28-21 record on the road this season. San Francisco, on the other hand, has been average at home this year with a 23-21 record. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

"Stay up late for some Cy Burnes action." - Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most talented pitching rotations in baseball. This starts with the reigning Cy Young Award winner, Corbin Burnes. Burnes will take the mound tonight, coming off five consecutive quality starts that resulted in four victorious decisions. So far this season, he has compiled a record of 7-4 to go along with his solid 2.20 ERA.

The major reason Burnes doesn't have more wins on his record is the lack of run support he's gotten from his offense. The Brewers offense has been very streaky and opportunistic thus far. They have relied on timely hitting to win ball games. The key to victory for the Milwaukee Brewers is to give Burnes run support early so he's able to take more risks in the strike zone.

San Francisco Giants Preview:

Dimers.com @DimersCom Carlos Rodon with 12 Ks tonight in a complete game vs. the Padres



Is he an All-Star? 🤔



Carlos Rodon with 12 Ks tonight in a complete game vs. the PadresIs he an All-Star? 🤔 https://t.co/ntO7MCw9zS

"Carlos Rodon with 12Ks tonight in a compete game vs. the Padres" - Dimers.com

The San Francisco Giants have won four of their last five games and have seen their offense explode. Although the offense ranks 22nd in the MLB in average, they find themselves third in the league in runs per nine innings. Like the Brewers, they are a very opportunistic offense. They don't try to force the issue. They take what they are given, whether that be walks, hits, or stolen bases.

The Giants pitching staff has seen a huge decrease in production since last season. They were in the top five in the MLB in all the major pitching categories in 2021.

Tonight, the San Francisco Giants will send Carlos Rodon to the mound. He is coming off a complete game, one-run performance against the San Diego Padres. The key to victory for the Giants is to get Corbin Burnes out of the game as soon as possible. Giving Rodon quality run support could prove to be the difference.

Pick/Prediction: F5 Under 3 (-115)

Two struggling offenses against two elite pitchers. Nothing too complicated about it. We're going with Burnes and Rodon to be on their game and keep the scoring to a minimum. If the total sits at exactly three after five innings of play, this bet will result in a void.

