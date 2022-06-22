Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Prediction, & Preview | Wednesday, June 22nd

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Preview: Division rivals square off in Milwaukee

Tonight, the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will lock horns in a division matchup. Last night, the Cardinals came away with a 6-2 victory. These two teams are very familiar with each other, so competitive games are usually the norm for these two franchises. Let's get into this preview!

St. Louis Cardinals Preview:

The Cardinals have been one of the most well-rounded teams in the MLB to this point. The offense ranks inside the top five in many categories, and the pitching staff ranks inside the top 10. These numbers should equate to a better record than they have, but sometimes the bullpen has let them down.

Tonight, the Cardinals will start veteran Adam Wainwright. So far, Wainwright has done pretty well with an ERA of 3.06. He has faced this Milwaukee team twice already and was roughed up by them both times. The Brewers seem to have his number.

Offensively, the Cardinals are led by Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Goldschmidt has been tearing the cover off the ball and leads the Cardinals in batting average, home runs, and runs batted-in. The key to victory for St. Louis is to take advantage of run-producing opportunities and keep the Brewers runs to a minimum.

Milwaukee Brewers Preview:

The Brewers' pitching staff ranks eighth in the MLB in team ERA, and has led the way to Milwaukee's good start. Tonight, Eric Lauer will get the ball for the Brewers, and he has been one of the most consistent pitchers on their staff. Despite two poor performances in a row, the Milwaukee starter has a 6-2 record with an ERA of 3.56 this season.

The Milwaukee offense has been mediocre so far. They rank 24th in the MLB in many major categories and have failed to consistently put up runs. They have a good matchup tonight with Adam Wainwright. The Brewers will look to Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez to help produce runs for the Brew Crew.

The key to victory for the Brewers is to get a quality start out of Eric Lauer and get Wainwright out of the game early.

Pick/Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-120)

The Brewers are in a great position to win this game. With Lauer on the mound facing Wainwright, the pitching advantage goes to the Brewers. The value isn't amazing, but expect a bounceback performance from Milwaukee after a tough loss to St. Louis last night.

