“Baseballs are filing grievances against Paul Goldschmidt” - MLB Twitter reacts after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt hits his fourth home run in the past 24 hours 

There is nobody in the league hotter than St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt right now. The 34-year-old is batting an astounding .335 on the season .598 slugging percentage and a .419 on-base percentage. His 75 hits lead the National League, as does his 1.017 on-base plus slugging percentage.

And Goldschmidt loves playing at home. The St. Louis Cardinals are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates this week for four games. Yesterday, they played game one of the series, and Goldschmidt made his presence known. The right-handed batter crushed a home run and a double en route to his team overcoming a five-run deficit to win 7-5.

Today, he kept it going. In the first game of today's double-header, Goldschmidt crushed another home run and batted in three runs. But he didn't stop there. In the second game, Goldschmidt hit two home runs in the first two innings of the game, batting in five runs for his squad.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT HAS TWO HOME RUNS IN TWO INNINGS



PAUL GOLDSCHMIDT HAS TWO HOME RUNS IN TWO INNINGS https://t.co/69B1ZxQBP5

At the time of writing, the Cardinals are up 7-0, and it's only the third inning.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Maybe you shouldn't pitch to Paul Goldschmidt but also please don't stop pitching to Paul Goldschmidt Maybe you shouldn't pitch to Paul Goldschmidt but also please don't stop pitching to Paul Goldschmidt https://t.co/rpSvcsszgn

MLB Twitter couldn't believe its eyes. Goldschmidt has been putting up MVP numbers all season, but this has been his best performance so far. The big number 45 has four home runs in less than 24 hours. Here's how Twitter reacted.

This user points out that Paul Goldschmidt could have a chance to make his already-incredible feat even better. If he hits a home run in his next at bat, he'll have five home runs in 24 hours. It'll be a difficult task, but if anyone can hit another bomb right now, it's him.

Kris Freeman @KrisFreemanPA Paul Goldschmidt was one batter away from having a chance at three home runs in three innings. Instead, he will lead off the fourth inning for the @Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt was one batter away from having a chance at three home runs in three innings. Instead, he will lead off the fourth inning for the @Cardinals

This user thinks the All-Star Game would be a travesty this season if Goldschmidt doesn't start in it. He owns the best batting average in the National League right now, so it seems likely that he will start in it.

Fuzzy @fuzzyfromyt #VoteGoldy If Paul Goldschmidt doesn’t start the All-Star game, there’s no point in even having a game If Paul Goldschmidt doesn’t start the All-Star game, there’s no point in even having a game 😂 #VoteGoldy

The New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is also having an excellent season, but Goldschmidt might steal the National League's MVP award from him. This Mets fan hopes it doesn't happen.

jack @Jolly_Olive It's not fair to him at all but I've decided I hate Paul Goldschmidt for overshadowing Pete Alonso's great 2022 season so far It's not fair to him at all but I've decided I hate Paul Goldschmidt for overshadowing Pete Alonso's great 2022 season so far

This user shared a picture of Goldschmidt's statistics over his past 27 at bats.

Mick, just Mick ✝🦬 @veatchme Look at these insane numbers Paul Goldschmidt has put up against the Pirates this year.

And this was before he hit a 3 run HR. His second HR of the game. In the second inning. Look at these insane numbers Paul Goldschmidt has put up against the Pirates this year. And this was before he hit a 3 run HR. His second HR of the game. In the second inning. https://t.co/fST5lUmzPL

This St. Louis Cardinals fan is losing his fantasy baseball game this week because his opponent owns Goldschmidt. But he's not unhappy. In fact, he couldn't be happier.

CardsPlsWin (36-27) @CardsPlsWin Currently getting destroyed in fantasy because my opponent has Paul Goldschmidt and I couldn't be happier Currently getting destroyed in fantasy because my opponent has Paul Goldschmidt and I couldn't be happier

This user shared a GIF comparing the damage Goldschmidt is inflicting on the Pirates to the Hulk in "The Avengers."

JeremyKramer @airjer54 Live look in on Paul Goldschmidt today vs the pirates.. Live look in on Paul Goldschmidt today vs the pirates.. https://t.co/qxnLLFTxjK

Goldschmidt will look to continue improving his statistics against the Pittsburgh Pirates tomorrow at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

