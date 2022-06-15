“Baseballs are filing grievances against Paul Goldschmidt” - MLB Twitter reacts after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt hits his fourth home run in the past 24 hours 

There is nobody in the league hotter than St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt right now. The 34-year-old is batting an astounding .335 on the season .598 slugging percentage and a .419 on-base percentage. His 75 hits lead the National League, as does his 1.017 on-base plus slugging percentage.
And Goldschmidt loves playing at home. The St. Louis Cardinals are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates this week for four games. Yesterday, they played game one of the series, and Goldschmidt made his presence known. The right-handed batter crushed a home run and a double en route to his team overcoming a five-run deficit to win 7-5.
Today, he kept it going. In the first game of today's double-header, Goldschmidt crushed another home run and batted in three runs. But he didn't stop there. In the second game, Goldschmidt hit two home runs in the first two innings of the game, batting in five runs for his squad.
At the time of writing, the Cardinals are up 7-0, and it's only the third inning.
MLB Twitter couldn't believe its eyes. Goldschmidt has been putting up MVP numbers all season, but this has been his best performance so far. The big number 45 has four home runs in less than 24 hours. Here's how Twitter reacted.
MLB Twitter reacts after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt hits his fourth home run in the past 24 hours
This user points out that Paul Goldschmidt could have a chance to make his already-incredible feat even better. If he hits a home run in his next at bat, he'll have five home runs in 24 hours. It'll be a difficult task, but if anyone can hit another bomb right now, it's him.
This user thinks the All-Star Game would be a travesty this season if Goldschmidt doesn't start in it. He owns the best batting average in the National League right now, so it seems likely that he will start in it.
The New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is also having an excellent season, but Goldschmidt might steal the National League's MVP award from him. This Mets fan hopes it doesn't happen.
This user shared a picture of Goldschmidt's statistics over his past 27 at bats.
This St. Louis Cardinals fan is losing his fantasy baseball game this week because his opponent owns Goldschmidt. But he's not unhappy. In fact, he couldn't be happier.
This user shared a GIF comparing the damage Goldschmidt is inflicting on the Pirates to the Hulk in "The Avengers."
Goldschmidt will look to continue improving his statistics against the Pittsburgh Pirates tomorrow at 7:45 p.m. EDT.