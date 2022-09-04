Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Preview, Odds, Line, and Predictions| September 4, 2022 

The Chicago White Sox will be playing against the Minnesota Twins this weekend. This game is sure to be exciting. Don’t miss the betting odds, picks, and predictions for the two teams.

When the teams last met, on July 17, 2022, the White Sox dominated the Twins, 11-0.

Minnesota (67-62) had a winning streak that ended with a 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. They have the seventh-best on-base percentage (.320), which will have to continue without the brilliant Byron Buxton, who is back on the injured list.

The White Sox were in terrible form and lost 10 out of 12 games before having quite a few wins against the Kansas City Royals. Chicago opened the series with a loss. However, they returned with a 7-1 win.

VCP Bullpen @VCPBullpen

vcpbullpen.com/?p=141008&feed… Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, at Guaranteed Rate Field, September 3, 2022 Matchups, Preview Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, at Guaranteed Rate Field, September 3, 2022 Matchups, Previewvcpbullpen.com/?p=141008&feed…

Match Details:

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox

Day & Time: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT

Venue: U.S. Cellular Field, Chicago

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox's Preview

The White Sox have won two in a row. Davis Martin will make his 10th appearance. For the season, it’ll be his sixth.

Minnesota will send Sonny Gray to the battlefield in this one. The righty owns a rock-solid 3.04 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 99/32 K/BB ratio across 100.2 innings of work.

The Minnesota Twins have presented themselves with 46 wins in the 73 contest. Furthermore, Minnesota has conquered 33 times in 48 of them when named as a favorite of, at least, -142 or shorter on the Moneyline.

SportsBookWire @SportsBookWire The Chicago White Sox (66-66) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak on Saturday versus the Minnesota Twins (67-63), with first pitch at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.The favored … sportsbookwire.usatoday.com/article/chicag… The Chicago White Sox (66-66) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak on Saturday versus the Minnesota Twins (67-63), with first pitch at 7:15 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.The favored … sportsbookwire.usatoday.com/article/chicag…

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline

Minnesota Twins +1.5(-180) o7.5(+104) +120

Chicago White Sox -1.5(+165) u7(+102) -130

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox Final Prediction

Both teams will be playing to win. Based on the latest statistics and trends, the White Sox will win with 54.4% confidence. If we look solely at the over and under totals for a pick, we can see the final scoring over the total (8.5 runs). It's undoubtedly a positive sign to see Chicago coming through the storm. It a little late, though, but are they really back? This is the bigger question. The Twins are, as we have already marked till now, the favorite in this regular season showdown.

But with the Twins' overall struggles and White Sox's composition, the Twins have a lesser chance of prevailing over the latter.

The White Sox Moneyline: -130

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe