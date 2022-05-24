Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Tuesday, May 24th

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers Preview: Twins stay hot tonight

The Minnesota Twins took game one of this three-game series against the Detroit Tigers last night by a score of 5-4. Last night's victory increased the Twins' winning streak to five games and made it eight wins in their last 10 games. The Detroit Tigers have seen opposite success, as they are 7-14 in the month of May. There seems to be a mismatch in the game and we're going to try to exploit it!

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Minnesota Twins Preview:

Minnesota Twins @Twins



(That's the saying, right?) Urshela single brings walk-off showers.(That's the saying, right?) Urshela single brings walk-off showers. 💦(That's the saying, right?) https://t.co/AbtHScbUL3

"Urshela single brings walk-off showers" - @ Twins

The Twins' pitching staff has been very good this season, ranking ninth in the MLB in ERA. Sonny Gray will take the mound for Minnesota tonight and he has been very consistent. Gray has given up two or fewer runs in each of his five starts and has seen his strikeout numbers increase.

Minnesota's offense has also performed well, as they rank 11th in the MLB in team batting average. The lineup has scored five or more runs in each game of this winning streak and have a great matchup tonight. Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are the stars of this lineup, and each of them have provided some offensive production to this point.

The key to victory for the Minnesota Twins is to score runs early and often, because the back end of Detroit's bullpen is among the best in the MLB. The Twins will also need a quality start out of Sonny Gray to come out on top in this one.

Detroit Tigers Preview:

Detroit Tigers @tigers Final: Twins 5, Tigers 4 Final: Twins 5, Tigers 4

"Final: Twins 5, Tigers 4" - @ Detroi Tigers

The Detroit Tigers' pitching staff has been a lot better than expected this season, sitting in the middle of the pack in ERA. Rony Garcia will make his first start of the season tonight against the Twins. Garcia is primarily a bullpen pitcher and has yet to throw more than 2.2 innings this season. The sample size he has is far too small to trust in a situation like this.

The Detroit Tigers offense has been terrible. They rank 27th in the MLB with a .220 team average and last in the MLB scoring 2.78 runs per nine innings. The key to victory tonight for the Tigers is a relatively simple one: Get a quality start from Garcia and find some production from Miguel Cabrera or Javy Baez on offense.

Pick/Prediction: Minnesota Twins -1.5 (-120)

Keeping things pretty simple. The Twins are the better team and have been playing very good team baseball lately. We are going with Minnesota to cover the run line against a struggling Tigers team. Let's go Twins!

