MLB News Roundup: MLB insider believes New York Mets 4-time All-Star pitcher Jacob deGrom will return later than previously expected; Minnesota Twins prepare for Carlos Correa comeback - May 18, 2022

With a month of MLB play in the books, it is an exciting time as teams begin to show their true forms and injured players return to full health. Injuries are the worst part about sports, but the triumphant returns of now healthy players is undeniably one of the best.

While some players are closer to returning to the field than others, the MLB season is a marathon, not a sprint, so players have the ability to take their time and make sure they are fully ready before they return. The New York Mets have balanced the IL and win list remarkably well, allowing ample time for their top stars to heal while continuing to win games.

MLB News - May 18

Jacob deGrom to make his return in July as best case scenario

The New York Mets recently got an update to the status of their star pitcher Jacob deGrom. Jon Heyman provided an updated timetable for his return. The ace is now not expected back until the summer in a best case scenario.

"Best case for deGrom looks like July now (not June) but Mets spirits are far from dampened" - @ Jon Heyman

The pairing of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom has been delayed, but with the New York Mets in first place of the National League East without one of the best pitchers in the MLB, there is no reason to rush the process.

Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from injured list

The Minnesota Twins are making roster moves that would suggest Carlos Correa is ready to return to the field after his finger injury. This quick return is a great sign after initial fears of this being a long-term issue. The early reports were that the former Houston Astros star would be out for weeks, if not months, with a fractured finger, but those fears were quickly assuaged.

The replacement for Carlos Correa, Royce Lewis, played excellent ball in his brief MLB stint with a .308 batting average and two homers in 11 games.

CBS Sports reported on the roster changes that the Minnesota Twins made to make space for Carlos Correa.

"Twins send Royce Lewis back to minors after stellar 11-game stretch to make room for returning Carlos Correa" - @ CBS Sports MLB

This situation could ultimately be a positive, as Royce Lewis got MLB experience he otherwise wouldn't have, which should help his progression. The Minnesota Twins' biggest free agent acquisition returned to the lineup very quickly, and should be able to get back on track with relative ease.

