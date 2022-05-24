Watch: Philadelphia Phillies execute the second-fastest outfield assist of the ongoing MLB season against the Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is creating a buzz around town. On Sunday night, he scored the winning run in their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last night, he threw a bullet at home plate that helped his Phillies overcome the Braves in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves were in position to take the lead in the bottom of the first inning with one out and one runner in scoring position. At the plate with a 1-1 count, Marcell Ozuna swung at the pitch from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. This generated a moderately powered liner to right-center field that just passed the glove of second baseman Jean Segura.

Quinn, who was assigned to do center field duties, picked up the ball and threw a rocket to Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto at home plate to put out William Contreras and prevent an early Braves run.

"A 99.9 MPH assist!" - @ MLB

The throw was measured at 99.9 mph and is the fastest outfield assist by a Philadelphia player since the Statcast era began measuring it in 2015. It placed second in the fastest outfield assist of the season, just behind Cincinnati Reds Aristides Aquino, who punched a 101.6 mph assist.

Quinn had a field day — pun intended — against the Braves in the opening game of their four-game series after going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Making two crucial plays against two formidable opponents will surely make you the talk of the town, and Roman Quinn has certainly done that in these past few games.

The Philadelphia Phillies went on to win the game 7-3 against the struggling Atlanta Braves. Zach Wheeler was awarded the win while Tucker Davidson was credited with the loss.

Is this the Philadelphia Phillies' turnaround?

The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to chip their way up the ranks. They are now close to having a .500 record this season. Almost a third of the losses of the National League-leading Los Angeles Dodgers came at the hands of the Phillies. Is this a sign of things to come?

It's a given that the Phillies' starting core and defense have been lackluster, but the bats are slowly coming online to protect and help the reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper. While it is too early to call, the Phillies have certainly made a case for themselves, especially in the wildcard spots, as they're just 2.5 games behind the current wildcard berth.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt