Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Preview, and Predictions - September 9 - Game 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Minnesota Twins and the New York Yankees will square off for the second game of a four-game series this Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

"Cole" - Yankees

Let’s look into the odds, predictions, and stats.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Preview

The Twins led the American League Central Division for the majority of the first three months, and they have since engaged in back-and-forth conflicts with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Yankees were almost entirely injury-free for the bulk of the season, which led to a virtually record-setting pace of wins by the All-Star break. But since then, losses have increased along with a number of injuries. At this time, neither MLB's nor the American League's top record belongs to the Yankees.

"Louie Louie, oh baby! What a debut." - Twins

Sonny Gray is the projected starter for Minnesota, having a 3.10 ERA, 1.127 WHIP, 8.69 K/9. He has a 7-4 W-L this season.

Nestor Cortes is the probable pitcher for New York having 2.68 ERA, 0.962 WHIP, 9.13 K/9. He has a 9-4 W-L this season.

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixtures: Twins @ Yankees

Date & Time : Friday, September 9, 2022, 7:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Total Minnesota Twins +125 +1.5(-190) o7(+105) New York Yankees -145 -1.5(+160) u7(-120)

Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees Final Prediction

The Yankees have prevailed in 78 of 124 games this season, or 62.9%, in which they were given little advantage. After entering the game with a Moneyline advantage of -145 or more, New York is 59-36 this year.

Based on the implied probability of the moneyline, the Yankees have a 59.2% chance of winning this game. The total has gone over in 63 of their 137 games this season. The Yankees have a 60-77-0 record this year against the spread.

In the 55 games this season, the Twins managed to win 19, beating the odds. When listed as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline this season, Minnesota has won four times in 18 chances. According to the moneyline odds for this game, the Twins have a 44.4% chance of winning. In 135 games this season, the Twins have a 58-77-0 record against the spread.

The Yankees will win against the Twins.

New York Yankees Moneyline: -145

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt