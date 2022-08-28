Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants MLB Odds, Pick, Predictions, and Preview August 28 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Minnesota Twins are up against the San Francisco Giants in a battle between the American League and National League. The way both teams are placed in their respective divisions makes for an exciting competition.

They are second in the American League Central with a 64-61 record. The Cleveland Guardians currently sit atop the division but are only three games up on the Twins. The Chicago White Sox are a close third, only two games behind them. The AL Central is still a tight race. Any slip-up can cause teams to replace each other quickly.

The San Francisco Giants are currently third in the NL West but are a long way behind the leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers. They will be looking for a win to gain ground on the second-placed San Diego Padres, whose record is 70-58 at present.

The away form is a major concern for the Giants, who have a 27-35 record when not at home, and this is what is making them suffer right now. They share a similar story with the Twins, as their current losing streak stands at 3-7.

"Rally in the 9th, walk it off in the 10th." - Minnesota Twins

The head-to-head record for the year 2022, tilts toward the home team. They secured a huge 9-0 victory and a narrow 3-2 victory in their latest encounters. Since both teams have lost more than they have won in recent games, it will be quite interesting to see the result.

Twins vs. Giants Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants

Date & Time: Sunday, August 28, 02:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins -115 +1.5 (-195) U 8.5 (-115) San Francisco Giants -105 -1.5 (+165) O 8.5 (-105)

Minnesota Twins vs. San Francisco Giants Pick

Aaron Sanchez will start for the Twins in today's game. Jacob Junis will take the mound for the away team. It will be a pitchers' duel today with two solid starters on the hill.

Predictions

In their last meeting, the Giants had the lead in the ninth inning. They were leading by two to nothing until Minnesota came back to take the game to the extras. With such tense competition, expect today's match to be a close contest as both teams are desperate to win.

"To extras we go!" - Minnesota Twins

The home team is still the slight favorite to clinch the game.

Pick/Prediction: +1.5 (-195)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt