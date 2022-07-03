MLB Best Bets for Today: New York Mets & New York Yankees | Sunday, July 3rd

MLB Best Bets for Today: The Mets take care of business against the Rangers

MLB teams will be looking to finish off their weekend series' on a high note. Two of those teams in particular are from the same state. We will be focusing on the two New York teams in this article as they each attempt to complete a series win. Enjoy your 4th of July weekend and if you want to bet on some baseball then you're in the right place! Let's get into these bets.

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: New York Mets F5 -0.5 (+105) vs. the Texas Rangers

"Sugar got him swinging!" - New York Mets

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers will meet today with this series tied at one game apiece. The Mets have fallen into a bit of a slump, losing four out of their last five ballgames. However, the Mets are still one of the best home teams in the MLB with a record of 25-13 in Citi Field.

The Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound tonight, and he has been one of the more fortunate MLB pitchers this season. Whenever Carrasco takes the mound, he seems to get a lot of run support from his offense. So far, Carrasco has an 8-4 record with an ERA of 4.85. While the ERA is inflated due to struggles over his last four starts, the win-loss record is very good.

The New York Mets offense will be tasked with facing right-hander Jon Gray. Gray has been solid this season, with a 4-3 record and an ERA of 3.89. The Mets' offense has been great all season, ranking in the top five in both batting average and runs per nine innings. They have a great matchup today in their home stadium, and we're going with them to lead after five innings. Let's go Mets!

Bet #2: New York Yankees Team Total over 4.5 (-115) vs. the Cleveland Guardians

"Sizzlin' Saturday" - New York Yankees

During this series with the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees offense has shown up. In two games of yesterday's doubleheader, the Yankees scored 19 runs and showed their ability to score in a hurry.

There's no question that the Yankees have been the best team in the MLB this season, as they have an extraordinary 58-21. This includes the best road record in the league at 24-12, so they are more than ready to complete the sweep of Cleveland.

The Yankees will face right-hander Triston McKenzie, who has had some trouble consistently keeping his opponents off the scoreboard. He has given six or more earned runs in each of his last two starts. The New York Yankees also lead the league in runs per nine innings, scoring 5.10 runs per game.

This isn't a great matchup for Triston McKenzie, so we're going with the Yankees to get over their total runs line of 4.5. Let's go Yanks!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far