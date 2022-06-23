MLB Best Bets for Today: St. Louis Cardinals & San Diego Padres | Thursday, June 23rd

MLB Best Bets for Today: Redbirds have great value against the Brew Crew

Tonight, there are plenty of MLB matchups that have value for sports bettors. We're going to focus on two of these games, where the sportsbooks seem to have undervalued some teams that have been playing very well. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find two of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals ML (+100) vs. the Milwaukee Brewers

"#THATSAWINNER" - St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been an all-around very good baseball team this season. The offense ranks sixth in the MLB in many categories, and the pitching staff ranks 10th in the league in team ERA. They are one of the few teams in the MLB that can claim this feat.

Tonight, the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson to the mound to face the Milwaukee Brewers. Hudson has been pretty good this season, holding a 5-3 record with an ERA of 3.31. He has faced this Milwaukee lineup twice already, so he's familiar with the opposition. A little over a month ago, Hudson held the Brewers scoreless in five innings of work.

For Milwaukee, Jason Alexander will get the start in this game. Alexander is a rookie and has made four starts in his MLB career. He hasn't been a super effective strikeout pitcher, instead he relies on weak contact to get outs. The St. Louis lineup is very good, and they are set to have a big night. We're going with the Cardinals to win this game at plus value!

Bet #2: San Diego Padres Team Total over 3.5 (-130) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies

"Swept the snakes" - San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB as of late. They're coming off a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks and now shift their attention on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Padres' offense has been very good during their hot streak, scoring over 3.5 runs in six out of their last seven victories.

Joe Musgrove will take the mound for the Padres, and he is among the league leaders in both wins and ERA. He is probably the front-runner for the Cy Young Award to this point of the season. Musgrove will be facing a Philadelphia lineup that has a lot of talent throughout. This will be a tough matchup for him, so we're going to stay away from picking a side.

The Padres will look to Jake Cronenworth, Manny Machado, and Luke Voit to produce runs against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez tonight. Suarez hasn't seen the same success as he did in the 2021 campaign. He has an ERA of 4.43 and has a bad bullpen backing him up. The Padres are in a great spot to score 4+ runs tonight.

