MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, & Pittsburgh Pirates | Tuesday, June 28th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Angels bats set to have a great night

As the MLB season continues, many teams begin to find out what their true destiny will be at the season's end. This is the point now where teams must decide if they will be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. The teams that have a good shot at the playoffs will look to add another bat or bullpen pitcher, and teams that are trending in the opposite direction will look to get some money off their payroll.

Tonight, there are plenty of opportunities to profit on these games. Let's get into these bets!

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for tonight's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: Los Angeles Angels Team Total over 4.5 (-115) vs. the Chicago White Sox

Last night, the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-3 in a very competitive game. The White Sox have struggled as of late, dropping four out of their last five ball games. Tonight, they will send veteran Johnny Cueto to the mound to face the Angels lineup. Cueto has been decent so far this season, with a 1-4 record and an ERA of 3.19.

The Angels offense ranks in the middle of the pack in the MLB, but they have been cold as of late. However, the talent the Halos have in their lineup is something you can't ignore. They will look to Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Taylor Ward to help produce runs off of Cueto tonight.

The key to getting over this line for the Angels is to take advantage of good hitters counts. Cueto likes to attack the strike zone. If they are aggressive in fastball counts they can do some damage.

We're going with the Angels to score 5+ runs off Johnny Cueto and the White Sox tonight.

Bet #2: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (+140) vs. the Miami Marlins

Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals demolished the Miami Marlins in a 9-0 beatdown. One of Miami's most effective pitchers so far, Pablo Lopez, started that game and was hit very hard.

Tonight's game sees a very inexperienced Braxton Garrett take the mound for the Marlins against Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals. Considering the pitching matchup and offensive advantage fall in favor of the Cardinals, this value is too good to pass up on.

The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson, who has hit a bit of a rough patch. He's in a great position to have a bounce back start against Miami tonight. Behind Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the St. Louis offense ranks among the top five of MLB teams in many important offensive categories. Also, the Red Birds hit left-handed pitching better than righties, so this is a great matchup.

The key to victory for the Cardinals is to get a quality start out of Hudson. The offense should have no problem producing runs. Let's go Cardinals!

Bet #3: Pittsburgh Pirates F5 ML (+105) vs. the Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals will host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second game of their series tonight. This is a matchup of two teams at the bottom of the MLB standings.

Jose Quintana will take the mound for the Pirates, and he has been very consistent. Quintana has given up no more than four earned runs in any start this season, including a pretty decent start against the Washington lineup at the beginning of the season.

The Nationals will start Patrick Corbin, who has had a season to forget. Corbin has a 3-10 record thus far, with an ERA of 6.60. The Pirates offense hasn't been great. They rank in the bottom five teams in the MLB. However, they do have a good matchup against the struggling Corbin. We're going to trust the Pittsburgh offense to provide Quintana enough support to lead after five innings. Let's go Pirates!

