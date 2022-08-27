MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks and Projected lineups - August 26 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 14 games on today's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Friday, August 26.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Kyle Schwarber, OF, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $3.3k)

Kyle Schwarber has been a steady presence atop the Phillies order. Although he's not your typical leadoff hitter, he's had great success in this role. He leads the National League in homers, and he's in the top 10 for runs scored. Both of these marks bode well for fantasy purposes.

Schwarber will be batting leadoff against Bryse Wilson and a hittable Pirates pitching staff. In his career versus Wilson, he has gone deep off of him once in three plate appearances, so look for him to do well in this matchup Friday.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Kyle Schwarber hits it off the brick wall Kyle Schwarber hits it off the brick wall 😱 https://t.co/GmuCIYeUpf

"Kyle Schwarber hits it off the brick wall" - Brodes Media

Hunter Renfroe, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.0k, FanDuel $3.2k)

Renfroe is another powerful outfield bat to target tonight. He has an OPS of 1.021 over the last five days, and he loves facing lefties. Over the last two weeks, he's slugged four long balls, and he has an impressive .596 slugging in that span.

Renfroe went deep yesterday against the Dodgers, and he also added a single and a double to his tally. Look for him to have a solid game at the plate against the Cubs' lefty Justin Steele.

"Renfroe ropes it to the wall!" - BallySportWI

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Gerrit Cole, SP, New York Yankees (DraftKings $10.7k, FanDuel $11k), Starling Marte, OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $3.7k), Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $5.7k, FanDuel $3.9k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Tyler Naquin, OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $3.9k, FanDuel $2.1k)

Tyler Naquin has been a nice pickup for the Mets, coming over from the Cincinnati Reds at the deadline. He doesn't start every game, but he did pick up two hits last night against the Rockies. Tonight, he'll face Colorado righty, Chad Kuhl. In his career versus Kuhl, he's hit two dingers in six at-bats. He's slotted into the five-hole of a very stacked lineup, so look for him to be a great value play.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $2.4k), Freddy Peralta, SP, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $8.7k, FanDuel $8.8k), Luis Urías, 3B/SS, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $3.5k, FanDuel $2.4k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Cincinnati Reds versus Cade Cavalli, Washington Nationals, RHP

Philadelphia Phillies versus Bryse Wilson, Pittsburgh Pirates, RHP

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt