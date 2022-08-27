Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Kansas City Royals will take on the San Diego Padres in Saturday night's clash. It will be the second consecutive game between the two. In the previous meeting, the Royals had an embarrassing 5-13 defeat to the Padres.

The Royals are in fourth place in the American League Central division with 51 wins and a poor home record of 31-36. They are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups. They will look to improve their winning percentage of 0.402 with a home field advantage.

The Padres are currently in second place in the National League West with 69 wins and a winning percentage of 0.543. They will look to repeat Friday night's performance.

The Royals' attack will depend a lot on Bobby Witt Jr. He is currently leading the batting charts for the team. He has 18 home runs, 64 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.743 with a batting average of 0.254.

The Padres will look to Manny Machado for an aggressive push. He is leading the batting charts for the team with an average of 0.297, 22 home runs, 76 RBIs, and an OPS of 0.888 this season.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Saturday, August 27, 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Diego Padres - 220 -1.5 (-135) Over 8.5 (-110) Kansas City Royals +180 +1.5 (+115) Under 8.5 (-110)

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

The Royals will be highly dependent on Brady Singer for this game. Brady has a record of 7-4, with an ERA of 3.15 and a WHIP of 1.11 this season. His pitching will to stop the Padres from scoring big.

The Padres will depend on Yu Darvish for pitching. Darvish has a record of 10-7 with a WHIP of 0.99 and an ERA of 3.39 this season.

Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

The Royals will look to avenge defeat and hope to score better this time. They are struggling offensively, so there will be a big task on the shoulders of the hitters and base runners.

The Padres are offensively very strong. A win against the Royals will give them a huge boost. Their pitchers have done a great job and are gaining form again.

It will be interesting to see how this game shapes up, but with the form the Padres have, they are the clear winners of this game.

