Watch: Manny Machado reaches 1,500 career hits at just 29 years old

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado reached an impressive milestone tonight. He recorded the 1,500th hit of his career off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Caleb Kilian in the first inning of the game.

Manny Machado is only 29 years old and is halfway to 3,000 career hits. This is an impressive feat for the star third baseman.

Machado has also picked up his 39th RBI of the season and is now batting .318 on the season to give the Padres a 1-0 lead. Overall, this is an impressive accomplishment to reach before the age of 30.

It's safe to say that Machado is well on his way to a Hall-of-Fame career if he keeps this type of production up.

Manny Machado career highlights

Machado as a member of the Baltimore Orioles

Manny Machado made his MLB debut on August 9, 2012, at the age of 20, for the Baltimore Orioles. In 2012, Machado played in just 51 games but showed that he was going to be a superstar, collecting 50 base hits.

Machado's first full season in the big leagues was not until the year after in 2013, when he batted .283 with 14 home runs, 71 RBIs and a league-leading 51 doubles. He also won his first Gold Glove Award in 2013.

The 2014 season was an injury-prone season as he managed to play in just 82 games. His 2015 season saw a huge increase in power. He belted out 35 home runs in 2015 while also winning another Gold Glove and a top-four AL MVP finish.

This was the first of five straight seasons with at least 30 home runs and 85 or more RBIs for Machado. He spent seven seasons with Baltimore, belting out 162 home runs and collecting 977 of his 1,500 career hits with the Orioles.

During the middle of the 2018 season, Machado was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers and played just half a season in LA. Following this season, he stayed out west and signed a deal with the San Diego Padres.

Machado's best season with the Padres to this point came a season ago, when he hit 28 home runs and drove in 106 runs.

With Machado's impressive start to 2022, it appears that he is just now reaching the prime of his career, which is scary to think about, given how good he has been.

