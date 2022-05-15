NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: Giannis Antetokounmpo & Chris Paul | Sunday, May 15th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Today: The stars shine bright in Game 7

NBA player prop bets have amazing value in today's slate of playoff games. Game 7. These are the two most famous words in sports. There is no denying the importance of these two games tonight, as the winners move on and the losers pack their bags for vacation. In games like this, the star players are going to see the floor for almost every minute. So, there are two stars that we will be riding with tonight. Enjoy the games!

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for Sunday's playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 48.5 Points+Rebounds (-125)

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



44 PTS

20 REB

6 AST



First player since Shaq and Wilt to do this in the playoffs



"Giannis left it ALL out on the court tonight"

"Giannis left it ALL out on the court tonight"- @BleacherReport

The Milwaukee Bucks will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo has surpassed this line in four straight games, averaging 40.0 points per game and 15.25 rebounds per game during that stretch. It's safe to say that Giannis Antetokounmpo has been carrying the Bucks team on his back to try to get back to the NBA Finals. The absence of Khris Middleton has made Giannis' already huge workload even bigger. Seeing that this is the most important game for both of these teams' seasons, their star players are going to play huge minutes. Antetokounmpo has averaged 39.5 minutes per game in this series and will most likely see a lot more in tonight's contest. The Celtics have tried their absolute hardest to slow Giannis down, but that has been very unsuccessful as he has still found a way to be productive and efficient. Boston saw that they can beat Milwaukee, despite Giannis having a monster game, so they will try to contain the other Milwaukee threat, Jrue Holiday. We're going with the Greek Freak to have another amazing performance tonight.

Player Prop #2: Chris Paul over 25.5 Points+Assists

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Chris Paul was not happy. Chris Paul was not happy. 😳 https://t.co/gTLfzA9mXi

"Chris Paul was not happy"- @TheHoopCentral

Tonight's Game 7 means much more to Chris Paul than the other players involved. Yes, those players still care about the outcome. Unlike the other players on the court, however, Chris Paul is staring a legacy game right in the face. Chris Paul is without a doubt a first ballot Hall-of-Famer, but the NBA Championship has eluded him his entire career. This Phoenix Suns team provides Paul with one of the best oppurtunities for a title in his career, and this could be his last shot. The Dallas Mavericks have played very well this series and are looking to spoil the Suns' historic season tonight. The Phoenix Suns were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks in last season's NBA Finals, and this team hasn't forgotten how that felt. The Suns and their stars will show up big tonight!

Edited by Windy Goodloe