NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Draymond Green & Maxi Kleber | Wednesday, May 18th

NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Draymond continues to dish the rock

Another day, another player prop article. On Wednesday night, there will only be one game available for bettors. The Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks kick off tonight. There's plenty of offensive star power in this game, but the role players have a lot of value on their prop lines. We will be looking into two of these guys for Wednesday night.

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for Wednesday night's Western Conference finals game.

Player Prop No. 1: Draymond Green over 6.5 Assists (-140)

"GAME DAY."- @warriors

Through 11 playoff games, Draymond Green is averaging 6.64 assists per game.

One thing to look at when taking an assist prop is the players' potential assist chances per game. While Green is averaging 6.64 per game in the playoffs, he's seeing 13.9 potential assist chances per game. This is a great trend to pounce on, because if the Warriors are knocking down shots consistently, Green should easily get over this line.

The performance in the close-out game against the Grizzlies was vintage Draymond Green. He put up 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Green is surrounded by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole, who are all elite 3-point shooters. This gives him a great opportunity to find open shooters all night. If the game stays relatively competitive throughout, Green should have no problem getting over 6.5 assists!

Player Prop No. 2: Maxi Kleber over 1.5 3-pointers Made (-105)

"GAME 1."- @dallasmavs

Maxi Kleber has significantly contributed to this Dallas playoff run. In the playoffs, Kleber is shooting 29-for-59 from 3-point range (49.2%), which is good for 2.23 3-pointers per game.

One thing that will be interesting is to see how Mavs coach Jason Kidd responds to the small-ball lineup of Golden State. Expect Kleber to get more minutes on Wednesday night, especially in big situations when the Warriors put Draymond Green at center.

Although Dwight Powell is the starting center for Dallas, he has seen a large decrease in minutes as the playoffs have progressed. That is expected again on Wednesday night since the Warriors like to play more spaced out. With the Warriors looking to stop Luka Doncic at all costs, Kleber should have plenty of open looks from 3 tonight, and we're only asking him to knock down two of them!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein