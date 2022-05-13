NBA Player Prop Bets for Tonight: Bobby Portis & Draymond Green | Friday, May 13th

NBA Player Props for Tonight: Target Bobby Portis and Draymond Green

Player prop bets are very valuable in tonight's NBA Playoff games. First, the Boston Celtics will try to force a Game 7 against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Later, the Golden State Warriors will attempt to slam the door on the Memphis Grizzlies on their home floor. Both of these games have one or two props that stick out, and we are going to give them to you.

Below, you will find two of the best player prop bets for tonight's NBA Playoff games.

Player Prop #1: Bobby Portis over 20.5 Points & Rebounds (-105)

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. In Game 5, Bobby Portis contributed 14 points and 15 rebounds to the winning effort for the Bucks.

Through 10 playoff games so far, Portis is averaging 11.3 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game, which gets him over this player prop line of 20.5 points and rebounds.

In such an important game for Boston, they will surely be wary of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. This opens up many opportunities for Bucks role players, including Bobby Portis.

Portis should see a healthy amount of minutes tonight, since Brook Lopez doesn't provide the same rebounding and scoring presence. Bobby Portis has been one of the most efficient players on the Bucks.

He is taking full advantage of all of his minutes and has earned himself more playing time as a result. Tonight, Portis should have no issues getting over 20.5 points and rebounds.

Player Prop #2: Draymond Green over 6.5 Assists (-130)

The Golden State Warriors will get their second straight chance to close out the Memphis Grizzlies in this series; this time in front of their home fans. Draymond Green hasn't hit this very consistently in this series, but there are a few reasons for that.

In the last game, for example, Green played in only 22 minutes and finished with five assists. He had plenty of assist chances early in the game, but the Warriors started an abysmal 0-15 from three-point range, which was very uncharacteristic.

Once the Warriors got into their rhythm, it was already too late and the Grizzlies took complete control of the game. That most likely will not be the case tonight, especially with the Warriors playing at home.

The Warriors starters played in very few minutes of that Game 5 blowout, resulting in many of them missing out on their player prop lines.

However, tonight's game should be much more competitive, and we're going with Draymond Green to dish out seven or more assists in this ever-so-important Game 6.

