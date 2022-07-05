New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, (N)RFI, and Predictions July 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets play the second game of their three-game set tonight at Great American Ball Park.

Headlining this event is Max Scherzer. Mad Max is making his first start for the Mets since sustaining an oblique strain on May 21. The Mets have been struggling as they continue to lose starting pitchers, but getting Scherzer back will be a nice boost.

Pitching for Cincinnati is Nick Lodolo. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft. He made his MLB debut on April 13. He has only made three career starts, but each one has been better than the last. The Reds hope he continues to trend in that direction and will be a perennial All-Star for their ball club.

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 5, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Mets -1.5 (-132) -220 Over 9 (-105) Yes (-108) Reds +1.5 (+110) +184 Under 9 (-115) No (-118)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Mets fans are hoping for a strong night out from Scherzer. While a healthy Scherzer is unstoppable, the Mets will likely have him on a short leash tonight. He'll likely be held to ninety pitches, so how deep he goes will come down to how he performs. Bettors should expect five innings out of him, which likely won't be long enough for him to hit his prop.

Max Scherzer Under 7.5 Strikeouts (-146)

Nick Lodolo has looks even better every time he takes the mound.

Scherzer is making his first start coming off of an injury, and Lodolo is making just the fourth start of his career. Both starters are primed to give up runs early. While their overall performance will be unpredictable, a run in the first seems inevitable.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-113)

New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction

Overall, this is going to be a gruesome series for the Reds. Cincinnati might be able to steal one game, but bettors should anticipate a beatdown in all three games. In a series like this, Vegas is just offering free money to the people.

New York Mets -2.5 (+118)

