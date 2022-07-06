New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions July 6, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets play the final game of their three-game set tonight at Great American Ball Park.
Cincinnati stole one from New York last night in an epic match. It was a shutout that looked destined for extra innings. Then, in the bottom of the ninth inning, Mike Moustakas hit a sacrifice fly to break the 0-0 tie.
Pitching tonight are David Peterson for the Mets and Graham Ashcraft for the Reds.
Peterson is yet another component of the Mets' deep pitching rotation. If New York can ever field a fully healthy team, they will be untouchable, but at the moment, they are struggling to stay afloat.
Conversely, Ashcraft has been yet another low point for Cincinnati this season. He's had a couple of decent outings, but his last time out was terrible. He gave up seven runs on seven hits in less than three innings.
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details
Fixture: New York Mets @ Cincinnati Reds
Date & Time: Wednesday, July 6, 6:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: The Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks
David Peterson has been lights-out in his past three starts, averaging more than eight Ks an outing. He has stepped up in the absence of his team's three best starters. Given how he is trending, his strikeout line is curiously low at 5.5. Bettors should take advantage of this odd line.
David Peterson Over 5.5 Strikeouts (+116)
Pete Alonso is the captain of this team, and the offense starts with him. After last night's abysmal performance, he'll need to ignite his team and get them back on track. Bettors can expect a performance out of him tonight.
Pete Alonso to Record an RBI (-130)
New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction
The Reds landed their win for the series last night, and it is sure to be their last against the Mets. New York's offense was curiously cold last night, which is not a trend they can afford to continue. Bettors should expect a Mets win similar to Monday's.
New York -2.5 (+146) & Over 10 Runs (-114)
