New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - June 15th | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Mets host the Milwaukee Brewers for the second game of the series. The Mets blanked the Brewers 4-0 on Tuesday, improving to 41-22 on the year, the best record in the National League. Milwaukee is now just 34-29, and they have fallen to 2.5 games back of the NL Central-leading Cardinals.

The Mets will trot out David Peterson on Wednesday, who has a 3-0 record and a 3.00 ERA through six starts and eight total appearances. As a starter, his ERA is slightly higher at 3.38. The lefty has failed to complete five innings in his last two starts.

Peterson's up against an average Brewers lineup that relies on the long ball. They're third in the MLB in homers, but they're also 25th in batting average and rank in the bottom half in runs per game. Facing southpaws, they have just a .655 OPS, the sixth-lowest mark in the entire league. Look for Peterson to keep his team in the game and depend on his offense to support him on Wednesday.

"Shutout to start the homestand. #MetsWin #LGM" - New York Mets

Corbin Burnes, the reigning Cy Young winner, gets the call Wednesday for the visiting Brewers. Burnes is just 3-4, but he has a solid 2.48 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. He's lost his previous two starts, but last season he was excellent against the Mets. He pitched 12 2/3 frames and allowed just two runs facing New York, so he'll try to build off of that success. The Mets do have a much stronger lineup now than they did a year ago, so it won't be as easy for Burnes against the third-highest scoring team in the MLB.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Corbin Burnes, Wicked 97mph Cutter and 84mph Curveball...Bend The Knee (twice) Corbin Burnes, Wicked 97mph Cutter and 84mph Curveball...Bend The Knee (twice) https://t.co/w4WCaNIvBJ

"Corbin Burnes, Wicked 97mph Cutter and 84mph Curveball...Bend The Knee (twice)" - Rob Friedman

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 14, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, NY

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Milwaukee Brewers -135 -1.5 (+135) Over 7.5 (-115) New York Mets +115 +1.5 (-155) Under 7.5 (-105)

The under has hit in all four previous meetings. The Brewers have struggled on the road recently, dropping five of their last six. Meanwhile, the Mets have gone 4-0 in their last four as home underdogs, but they're also 0-4 in their last four against a starter with a WHIP below 1.15.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Best Picks

David Peterson has limited his opponents to under five hits in five of the six starts he's made this year. The Brewers have the sixth-lowest hit total in the MLB, so expect Peterson to hold Milwaukee under five hits on Wednesday.

Pick: David Peterson Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (-130)

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers Betting Prediction

Corbin Burnes' numbers aren't as eye-popping as they were a season ago, but he's held opponents to a lower batting average (.199) than he did in 2021 (.201). Look for the Brewers' ace to neutralize the Mets offense and for Milwaukee to lead through the first five frames.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers First 5 Innings -0.5 (+100) & Game Total Under 7.5 Runs (-105)

