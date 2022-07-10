New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Sunday, July 10th

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Preview: Historic rivals meet once again in Fenway

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox account for one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports. When fans think about this rivalry, many things come to mind, like the Curse of the Bambino or Boston's 2004 American League Championship Series comeback. Many remember Pedro Martinez throwing Don Zimmer to the ground during a bench clearing brawl. This rivalry clearly has a lot of history and bad blood.

The Yankees have been the best team in the MLB this season, and the Red Sox are looking to gain some separation in the Wild Card. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Yankees Preview:

The New York Yankees have started the season out as well as they could've imagined. Sitting at 61-24 with a 15-game lead in the AL East, New York has almost certainly locked in their chances at making the playoffs. A separating factor for the Yankees this season has been the pitching staff. They rank second in the MLB in terms of team ERA and have had one of the best bullpens in the league.

Offensively, the Yankees have been led by Aaron Judge. Judge leads the Yankees in batting average, home runs, and runs batted-in, and he's been making his case for the MVP. Although he's fallen into a bit of a slump, he's still the best hitter in the Bronx.

The New York Yankees will send Jameson Taiilon to the mound, and he has been very effective this season. Taillon has a 9-2 record so far this season with an ERA of 3.63. He has struggled a bit in his last three starts, but will look to get back on track against Boston tonight.

Boston Red Sox Preview:

After a rough start to the season, the Boston Red Sox have turned their fortunes around. The pitching staff and the offense have seen drastic improvements over the last few months. Both now rank toward the top of the MLB in many important categories.

The offense has been the key factor for Boston. Led by Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, Trevor Story, and Xander Bogearts, the Boston Red Sox offense has found ways to consistently produce runs. They will need to show up in order to have a chance to win this game, as Taillon has the ability to shut any offense down if he's on.

Nick Pivetta will take the mound for Boston, and he's coming off his worst start of 2022. He's seen a huge increase in his strikeout numbers this season, and enjoys a solid 3.68 ERA. The key to victory for Boston is to get a quality start out of Pivetta.

Pick;/Prediction: No Run First Inning (-110)

The pitching matchup in this one gives this bet some great value. We're not asking too much out of them, just six quick outs. These are two very talented offenses, which is why this value sits where it's at. However, Pivetta and Taillon have both been very solid in the first inning of their outings.

