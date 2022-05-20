New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Friday, May 20th

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Preview: Yankees bats come alive in the Bronx

Tonight, the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox begin a three-game weekend series in New York. These teams met a week ago, and the Yankees took three out of four games in that series. The headline of the series was the Yankees' offensive production, as they put up eight runs per game in Chicago. The two teams will battle it out again in the Bronx for bragging rights.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

New York Yankees Preview:

"DJ 'Clutch' LaMahieu"- @ Yankees

At 28-10, the New York Yankees have jumped out to the best record in the MLB. Led by stellar pitching and timely offensive production, New York seemingly has no glaring weaknesses on the team. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are among the league leaders in both home runs and runs batted-in. Nestor Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees, and he has been spectacular through seven starts this season. Cortes has a 2-1 record, with a 1.35 ERA and 0.85 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched). The key to victory for the Yankees tonight is to get another quality start from Cortes and have their stars produce some runs.

Chicago White Sox Preview:

Chicago White Sox @whitesox Off to New York with a series W. Off to New York with a series W. ✈️ https://t.co/VHNRayHuKP

"Off to New York with a series W" - @ Chicago White Sox

After a tough start to the season, the Chicago White Sox have gotten themselves back to .500 with a 19-19 record. Although the talent in this lineup is plentiful, they have struggled to consistently score runs. With names in their lineup like Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, and Luis Robert, you would think they would have more success to this point.

Dallas Keuchel will pitch this game for Chicago. Keuchel has been inconsistent thus far, especially on the road. He will face this New York lineup at Yankee Stadium tonight, which is an extremely hitter-friendly ballpark. Keuchel faced this same New York lineup less than a week ago. He went six scoreless innings and found his way out of many tough situations. This game is a different story though, as the Yankees lineup has slightly better numbers at home than on the road. The key to victory for the White Sox tonight is for Keuchel to keep the ball in the park. If the Yankees start launching home runs, it'll be a long night.

Pick/Prediction: New York Yankees F5 Team Total over 2.5 (-115)

The Yankees have a great matchup against Dallas Keuchel tonight. Although he held them scoreless six days ago, the Yankees offense has been clicking, and it's very possible they do some major damage early. Look for Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton to get a big hit to cash this over!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt