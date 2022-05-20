ICYMI: New York Yankees star DH Giancarlo Stanton becomes first visiting player to hit home run over the left field wall at Camden Yards

Few players can have their career summed up into a single word. For Giancarlo Stanton that word is power. The New York Yankees slugger is the personification of the current state of baseball's offensive mindset of all-or-nothing. Fortunately for the New York Yankees, the month of May has been in the "all" category as the outfielder/designated hitter has pulverized the baseball. In his latest game, fans of the Baltimore Orioles were able to witness the power of Giancarlo Stanton up close and personal.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run OVER THE LEFT FIELD WALL! Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run OVER THE LEFT FIELD WALL! https://t.co/tjl3xtLnjD

"Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run OVER THE LEFT FIELD WALL!" - @ Talkin' Yanks

It was the latest display of power from the New York Yankees slugger.

On Thursday May 19, Giancarlo Stanton became the first visiting player to hit a home run over the Camden Yards left field wall

Through 35 games, Giancarlo Stanton has clobbered 11 home runs and owns a slugging percentage of .685 this month. Pitchers should be hesitant to throw the ball anywhere in proximity to the plate when Stanton is in one of these zones. When he makes contact, he hits it hard and he hits it far.

Stanton's power has been unquestioned since he entered the league in 2010 with the Miami Marlins. He was the centerpiece of arguably one of the best young outfields ever assembled when he played alongside Christian Yelich and Marcel Ozuna on rookie contracts. After winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2017, where he mashed 59 home runs, the Marlins were acquired by an ownership group that featured Derek Jeter.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ Giancarlos Stanton’s next home run will mark the 350th HR of his career…has hit 349 HR in 1,329 career games, the seventh-most in Major League history through 1,329 career games. #Yankees Giancarlos Stanton’s next home run will mark the 350th HR of his career…has hit 349 HR in 1,329 career games, the seventh-most in Major League history through 1,329 career games. #Yankees

"Giancarlos Stanton’s next home run will mark the 350th HR of his career…has hit 349 HR in 1,329 career games, the seventh-most in Major League history through 1,329 career games. #Yankees" - @ Brendan Kuty

Stanton was shortly traded to the New York Yankees and was the face of a philosophical change for the club that would focus on the long ball as a means of generating offense. Giancarlo Stanton's approach has been the same as it's been since he arrived in the league: Swing so hard that if you make contact, the pitcher will regret throwing the ball near the strike zone.

The same crush it or miss it style that Stanton displays will likely be a determining factor in the postseason for the Yankees, who currently have Major League Baseball's best record. Giancarlo owns a career slugging percentage of .738 through four series in the playoffs with the Yankees.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt