New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions May 14, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox have their third game of a four-game series tonight. The Yankees have beaten up the White Sox for two games and will look to win the series today to set themselves up for a potential sweep.

So far in the series, New York has outscored the Chicago 25-11. This Yankees lineup has been highly productive, to say the least, with Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson, and Giancarlo Stanton all having multiple home runs in this series.

The Yankees will try to give Jordan Montogmery the same kind of run support today, going up against Dallas Keuchel. Facing the bottom-feeders of the American League, Keuchel has been inconsistent to start the season. He'll likely struggle against a strong roster like New York's.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Satruday, May 14, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st? Yankees -164 Over 9 (-164) Yes (-124) White Sox +138 Under 9 (-118) No (+102)

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

A run has been scored in the first inning of the last four Yankees games, and multiple runs have been scored in the first inning of their previous two. This streak will eventually come to an end, but there is no reason to suspect Dallas Keuchel will be the streak buster, as he has allowed a run in the first in three of his five starts.

A Run to be Scored in The First Inning (-124)

Yesterday, Aaron Hicks recorded one hit; it was his first hit since May 3. He's likely getting jealous of everyone else's ABs while in this slump. Bettors should look for him to break out and get in on the action today.

Aaron Hicks to Record a Hit (-170)

Jordan Montgomery is averaging four strikeouts a start, and he's recorded five in each of his last two outings. Kansas City is the only team that strikes out less than Chicago.

While Montogomery will have a productive start today, he won't hit his strikeout prop.

Jordan Montgomery Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+102)

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Prediction

There is simply no argument for a White Sox bet today. The Yankees are on a roll, and Keuchel has struggled this season. While it may not be beatdown like the past two games, the Yankees should still win with ease.

