New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Odds, preview & prediction | Saturday, May 21st

New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox Preview: Yankees stay hot behind Nestor Cortes

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will begin their three-game series in the Bronx tonight after last night's rainout. The two teams met a week ago in Chicago, which saw the Yankees take three out of four games and score eight runs per contest. They will look to bring their momentum back home and win another series against the White Sox.

New York Yankees Preview:

"Nasty Nestor this afternoon"- @Yankees

At 28-10, the New York Yankees have jumped out to the best record in the MLB. Behind quality starting pitching and offensive firepower, New York seemingly has no obvious weaknesses. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are among the best hitters in the league so far, as they are both top 10 in the MLB in both home runs and runs batted-in. Nestor Cortes will take the mound for the Yankees, and he has been one of the most effective pitchers on this great Yankees pitching staff. Cortes has a 2-1 record, with a 1.35 ERA and 0.85 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched). The key to victory for the New York Yankees is to get another quality start from Cortes and have their star hitters produce some timely runs.

Chicago White Sox Preview:

"Today's #WhiteSox starters vs. the #Yankees"- @whitesox

After a tough start to the season, the Chicago White Sox have found some recent success and have salvaged a 19-19 record. The talent in the White Sox offense is apparent, but they have struggled to consistently score runs. With names in their lineup like Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, and Luis Robert, you would expect a lot more production at this point.

Dallas Keuchel will start the game for Chicago, and he has been inconsistent to say the least. Keuchel has been bad on the road this season, where he has given up multiple earned runs in both games away from Chicago. He will face this New York lineup at Yankee Stadium tonight, which is an extremely hitter-friendly ballpark. Keuchel faced this same New York lineup less than a week ago, going six scoreless innings. The Yankees lineup performs better at home, so this game could see different results for Keuchel. The key to victory for the White Sox tonight is for Dallas Keuchel to go relatively deep into the game, so they can use their best bullpen arms in big situations.

Pick/Prediction: Lean: Yankees -1.5 (-115)

Stay away from an official play on this game due to the inconsistency of Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel is a sinker ball pitcher, so keeping the ball down in the strike zone is his goal. If he can produce a lot of groundball outs, he will be able to neutalize the Yankees offense to an extent. However, the lean on this game will be the Yankees to cover the run line at home.

